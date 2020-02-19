Chadwick joins Jaguar for Marrakesh FE test

W Series champion Chadwick will be making her third outing at the wheel of FE machinery following previous runs for NIO in Riyadh in 2018 and in Marrakesh last year.

She will be one of two drivers in action for Jaguar during the post-race test on March 1.

"I’m thrilled to be joining the Panasonic Jaguar Racing team for the official rookie test event in Marrakesh," said Chadwick. "I’m a huge fan of Formula E and everything that it stands for so to be teaming up with this race winning outfit is an incredible opportunity.

"I can’t wait to get in the car and work closely with the team to have a successful test."

Chadwick is the second W Series regular to have been confirmed for the Marrakesh test, following Tuesday's announcement that Alice Powell will drive for Envision Virgin Racing.

Jaguar team director James Barclay added: "It is great to welcome Jamie on board as one of our rookie test drivers. After proving her ability on track during the W Series, we’re excited to see her step up and see what she can do in the Jaguar I-TYPE 4.

"She will bring us some critical insights for the development of the racecar and I’m looking forward to working with Jamie in Marrakesh."

Jaguar says it will announce its second driver for the test ahead of the Marrakesh E-Prix.

