Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena
Formula E News

Beckmann joins Andretti Formula E as reserve driver

Two-time Formula 3 race winner David Beckmann has joined Andretti's Formula E team as its official reserve and development driver.

Beckmann joins Andretti Formula E as reserve driver
Jake Boxall-Legge
By:

Beckmann, who scored two podiums in a partial Formula 2 campaign last season with Charouz and Campos, will pick up back-up duties at Andretti to support the efforts of Jake Dennis and rookie Oliver Askew.

The German driver will be tasked with helping to develop Andretti's Gen3 set-up ahead of the new ruleset's introduction for next season, and will also take part in Formula E's rookie test day later on in the season.

"I am delighted to join Avalanche Andretti as a reserve driver during a really exciting time for the team and the series," Beckmann stated.

"I'm looking forward to working with everyone as we develop and work on the introduction of Gen3 and continue to push the team to the front of the grid."

"David is a brilliant addition to our strong team of drivers at Avalanche Andretti Formula E," added team principal Roger Griffiths.

"As we look to next season of the FIA Formula E World Championship and the introduction of Gen3, David will be great help and support in ensuring that our team is prepared and ready to perform at the highest level."

Jake Dennis, Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21

Jake Dennis, Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Beckmann enjoyed a breakout season in GP3 in 2018, switching from the Jenzer team to Trident and immediately finding race-winning form with the Italian outfit - taking victory in three races that year.

He earned a move to ART for the series' rebrand to FIA F3, but struggled and returned to Trident for the following year where he returned to the top step of the podium twice.

In his step up to Formula 2, Beckmann took a podium for the Charouz team on his debut in Bahrain, leaving the Sakhir circuit with another points-scoring finish in the second sprint race.

He also finished second at Baku but left Charouz following the Silverstone round owing to a lack of budget, and was replaced by the Czech team's F3 driver Enzo Fittipaldi for the next round at the Hungaroring.

Beckmann earned a reprieve in F2 by filling in at Campos for Matteo Nannini, taking over the seat for two rounds and scoring seven points before vacating the revolving door of drivers in the #20 car for Olli Caldwell.

