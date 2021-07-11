Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 'Traffic jams' key factor in Lynn/Wehrlein New York FE clash Next / New York E-Prix: Da Costa leads Evans, Cassidy in practice
Formula E / New York City E-Prix I News

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

By:

Mercedes driver Nyck de Vries has hit out at the “artificial” nature of Formula E which contributed to the early championship leader’s sixth point-less result from the last eight races.  

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

Victory from pole in the season-opening Diriyah E-Prix boosted the 2019 FIA Formula 2 champion to the top of the standings, and he retook the lead after scoring an unlikely win in the first Valencia race following the critical energy levels suffered by much of grid. 

But the Dutch racer has now scored just two points from the last five races, a drop off he blamed on the Formula E qualifying format rather than a decline in Mercedes pace. 

When asked whether he was worried about the low-scoring form following the first New York City E-Prix in which he finished 13th, de Vries told Motorsport.com: “It's just a set of circumstantial situations caused by the game.  

“Of course, we make mistakes, and we are responsible for our mistakes which we do. 

“But ultimately, the biggest problem is the qualifying format.” 

As a consistent front-runner in the standings after his early success, de Vries has contested qualifying from the unfavoured group one starting position in all bar the first Diriyah race. 

He, alongside the other drivers in the top six of the championship, set flying laps first on a track that remains ‘green’ and does not readily offer up grip and lap time.  

De Vries continued: “If you if you're in group one, the best possible qualifying position was P11 [on Saturday].  

“Normally in group one, apparently, the disadvantage is so big that it's just tough to be inside top 10.  

“You're in the back of the grid and in all this mess. Three races like that, what can you do? 

"Of course we have our responsibilities, and we need to always do better as a team. But I don't think there's anything necessarily wrong on our side. It's just part of the game. 

"If you look at the championship standings, there are almost 12 drivers within [19] points. You can say it's exciting but for me, it's artificial. 

De Vries was then involved in a Turn 10 collision on the opener lap as he was caught out when the pack concertinaed into the hairpin, which then damaged his car.   

“Three races in a row I got hit from behind now," he said. “In Turn 10, I tried to avoid the car in front of me but it was obviously impossible.  

“I lost my right-front fender so from that point my balance was very compromised. We only brought it home but I had no chance to fight.” 

Teammate Stoffel Vandoorne also failed to score after retiring on lap 27 of 38 with a puncture, his second of the day. 

The Belgian qualified 21st after he hit a wall through the Turn 12 and 13 chicane, which bent the wheel rim and caused the puncture. 

He told Motorsport.com: “Basically, I crossed the final corner nearly backwards”.   

shares
comments

Related video

'Traffic jams' key factor in Lynn/Wehrlein New York FE clash

Previous article

'Traffic jams' key factor in Lynn/Wehrlein New York FE clash

Next article

New York E-Prix: Da Costa leads Evans, Cassidy in practice

New York E-Prix: Da Costa leads Evans, Cassidy in practice
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

2
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo doesn't want McLaren struggles to leave him 'resenting' F1

3
Formula 1

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme habit an 'open book' to learn

4 h
4
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen runs down Whincup again

5 h
5
MotoGP

Espargaro battling lack of Honda MotoGP bike knowledge

Latest news
New York E-Prix: Da Costa leads Evans, Cassidy in practice
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Da Costa leads Evans, Cassidy in practice

1m
De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score
Formula E

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

48m
'Traffic jams' key factor in Lynn/Wehrlein New York FE clash
Formula E

'Traffic jams' key factor in Lynn/Wehrlein New York FE clash

2 h
Cassidy admits he was playing “chess with no queen” in NYC
Formula E

Cassidy admits he was playing “chess with no queen” in NYC

3 h
Vergne: It’s a “good thing to be sad” over missed New York win chance
Formula E

Vergne: It’s a “good thing to be sad” over missed New York win chance

4 h
Latest videos
Formula E: Gunther grabs win at New York R-Prix 00:36
Formula E
1 h

Formula E: Gunther grabs win at New York R-Prix

Formula E: Evans on winning 2021 title 01:23
Formula E
Jul 10, 2021

Formula E: Evans on winning 2021 title

Formula E: Mahindra unveils fan-designed race suits for London races 00:46
Formula E
Jul 9, 2021

Formula E: Mahindra unveils fan-designed race suits for London races

Formula E: Considering options for new support series 00:51
Formula E
Jul 9, 2021

Formula E: Considering options for new support series

Formula E: Races in Vancouver and Cape Town added to 2022 calendar 00:51
Formula E
Jul 9, 2021

Formula E: Races in Vancouver and Cape Town added to 2022 calendar

More from
Matt Kew
New York E-Prix: Da Costa leads Evans, Cassidy in practice New York City E-Prix II
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Da Costa leads Evans, Cassidy in practice

'Traffic jams' key factor in Lynn/Wehrlein New York FE clash New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

'Traffic jams' key factor in Lynn/Wehrlein New York FE clash

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime
Formula E

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Nyck de Vries More from
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes FE team “failed massively” in quest for consistency New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

Mercedes FE team “failed massively” in quest for consistency

Puebla E-Prix: De Vries tops practice from Vergne Puebla E-Prix II
Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: De Vries tops practice from Vergne

How F2's points leader found form in borrowed overalls Prime
FIA F2

How F2's points leader found form in borrowed overalls

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Russell: Hamilton gets better with age "like a fine wine"
Formula 1

Russell: Hamilton gets better with age "like a fine wine"

Wolff: "Against all odds" F1 title fight to make Mercedes stronger
Formula 1

Wolff: "Against all odds" F1 title fight to make Mercedes stronger

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals Prime
Formula 1

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

Trending Today

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Why Ricciardo doesn't want McLaren struggles to leave him 'resenting' F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo doesn't want McLaren struggles to leave him 'resenting' F1

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme habit an 'open book' to learn
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme habit an 'open book' to learn

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen runs down Whincup again
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen runs down Whincup again

Espargaro battling lack of Honda MotoGP bike knowledge
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro battling lack of Honda MotoGP bike knowledge

Australian GT-Production Cars Round 1 (AGTP)
General General

Australian GT-Production Cars Round 1 (AGTP)

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021

Latest news

New York E-Prix: Da Costa leads Evans, Cassidy in practice
Formula E Formula E

New York E-Prix: Da Costa leads Evans, Cassidy in practice

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score
Formula E Formula E

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

'Traffic jams' key factor in Lynn/Wehrlein New York FE clash
Formula E Formula E

'Traffic jams' key factor in Lynn/Wehrlein New York FE clash

Cassidy admits he was playing “chess with no queen” in NYC
Formula E Formula E

Cassidy admits he was playing “chess with no queen” in NYC

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.