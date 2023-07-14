Subscribe
Previous / Evans: 'Not much to lose' in Formula E title fight
Formula E / Rome ePrix I News

Dennis: Porsche relationship "shouldn't change" in FE title run-in

Jake Dennis believes that the relationship between Porsche and customer team Andretti Autosport "shouldn't change" as the Formula E title fight nears its conclusion this year.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Andre Lotterer, Andretti Autosport

The Briton currently leads the championship standings by one point from Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy, having finished in the runner-up spot in the last three races held in Jakarta and Portland. 

Dennis is a further 15 points clear of Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein, with the German manufacturer also supplying the same powertrain to Andretti this season. 

With just four races left, including this weekend’s Rome E-Prix double-header followed by two races in London, the focus is on whether the strong collaboration between the teams will remain as they both fight for the title. 

“I think the relationship between Porsche and Andretti still works well, it’s performing well. The relationship is quite fluid,” said Dennis.  

“There’s not really been a huge change in that aspect. Obviously, there’s rivalry between the two drivers, that’s normal, we’re all competitive. It wouldn’t be normal if there wasn’t that. 

“I can’t see [the relationship breaking down], the updates are very limited so if there’s any updates coming, I’m sure we’ll get them but I don’t think there’s a huge change happening between now and London so it will be fine, it shouldn’t change anything.” 

Porsche team principal Florian Modlinger believes that the rivalry between both squads in the hunt for the drivers’ title has actually been a benefit this season. 

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport

Photo by: Andreas Beil

“We had a good cooperation at the beginning of the season. The achievement that we have together is our car won five races, four for our team, one on the Andretti side, and we have now the competition,” he said. 

“We are fighting both for the drivers’ title, our team in addition is also fighting for the teams’ title, which means that the approach of the two teams is maybe different. 

“But we have the sporting competition and then we try to push each other to another level and this will make us together stronger.” 

Dennis also admitted that he would be more cautious around drivers not directly involved in the title fight this weekend, to ensure he can secure as many points as possible as the championship nears its conclusion. 

Read Also:

“I think I’ll be a little bit more cautious around the guys who are not in the championship just because they’re obviously quite high risk and they have nothing to lose so they can afford to be like that,” he added. 

"But ultimately this track is quite difficult to overtake at so if they are quite close it will have to be a divebomb and you need to obviously be sensible with that.”

shares
comments

Evans: 'Not much to lose' in Formula E title fight
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

Formula E
Rome ePrix I

Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

Rome E-Prix: Evans wins from Cassidy after early-race pile-up

Rome E-Prix: Evans wins from Cassidy after early-race pile-up

Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Rome E-Prix: Evans wins from Cassidy after early-race pile-up Rome E-Prix: Evans wins from Cassidy after early-race pile-up

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Latest news

Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

FE Formula E
Rome ePrix I

Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

Michael McDowell surprises at the top of NASCAR Cup practice

Michael McDowell surprises at the top of NASCAR Cup practice

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire

Michael McDowell surprises at the top of NASCAR Cup practice Michael McDowell surprises at the top of NASCAR Cup practice

IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

Indy IndyCar
Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

Horner: Ford “bringing more to the table” at Red Bull Powertrains

Horner: Ford “bringing more to the table” at Red Bull Powertrains

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Horner: Ford “bringing more to the table” at Red Bull Powertrains Horner: Ford “bringing more to the table” at Red Bull Powertrains

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland
Jamie Klein

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe