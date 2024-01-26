Diriyah E-Prix: Nato pips Guenther to fastest time in FP2
Andretti’s Norman Nato pipped Maximilian Guenther to the fastest time in FP2 ahead of the Diriyah E-Prix double-header, with the top 10 covered by less than half a second.
With conditions constantly improving at the Saudi Arabian street circuit it was the final efforts which proved crucial as Nato jumped to the top of the times with a 1m13.584s as the chequered flag was shown.
Moments earlier Maserati MSG’s Guenther had gone fastest, usurping reigning champion Jake Dennis who had lingered towards the top of the times throughout the 30-minute session.
The Andretti driver became the first driver to dip below the 1m16s mark, posting a 1m15.710s inside the first 10 minutes before lowering his personal best to a 1m15.067s with his next effort.
It left the Briton more than a second clear of Sam Bird’s McLaren in second with Bird’s team-mate Jake Hughes third.
Pascal Wehrlein became the second driver to post a time below the 1m16s barrier, setting a 1m15.706s which was still some 0.639s behind Dennis at the head of the field.
Approaching the halfway point, Wehrlein’s Porsche team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa moved into second ahead of Robin Frijns, the Envision driver having taken to the Turn 18 run-off in the opening minutes.
Nick Cassidy posted a 1m14.723s to go top but the Jaguar driver’s effort was immediately beaten by the Mahindra duo of Edoardo Mortara and Nyck de Vries.
Mortara’s 1m14.438s stood as the best time until there was only nine minutes left before Dennis vaulted back to the top with a 1m13.687s and only failed to improve on his next effort due to traffic.
Dennis’s effort would stand as the best in the session until the final moments before Guenther and team-mate Nato surpassed him.
Sebastien Buemi (Envision), Mitch Evans (Jaguar) and Stoffel Vandoorne (DS Penske) completed the top six, which were covered by just over two tenths, with Mexico City E-Prix winner Wehrlein 15th and 0.742s back.
Oliver Rowland topped Thursday evening’s FP1 session, setting a 1m15.400s on his final effort which left him 0.165s clear of Jean-Eric Vergne, with the second DS Penske of Vandoorne 0.042s further back.
Dennis, Sergio Sette Camara (ERT) and Evans completed the top six in a session which was held in the cooler night time conditions which this evening’s race will take place.
The session was also extended by approximately 12 minutes after a red flag and lengthy delay to recover Buemi’s stricken Envision, with the team forced to change the battery and other related parts prior to FP2.
Diriyah E-Prix - FP2 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|N. Nato Andretti Formula E
|17
|19
|
1'13.584
|122.015
|2
|M. Gunther Maserati Racing
|7
|19
|
+0.031
1'13.615
|0.031
|121.964
|3
|J. Dennis Andretti Formula E
|1
|18
|
+0.103
1'13.687
|0.072
|121.845
|4
|S. Buemi Envision Racing
|16
|20
|
+0.168
1'13.752
|0.065
|121.737
|5
|M. Evans Jaguar Racing
|9
|16
|
+0.202
1'13.786
|0.034
|121.681
|6
|S. Vandoorne DS Penske
|2
|18
|
+0.204
1'13.788
|0.002
|121.678
|7
|O. Rowland Nissan e.dams
|22
|18
|
+0.295
1'13.879
|0.091
|121.528
|8
|S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams
|23
|20
|
+0.343
1'13.927
|0.048
|121.449
|9
|L. di Grassi Team Abt
|11
|17
|
+0.425
1'14.009
|0.082
|121.314
|10
|N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing
|37
|20
|
+0.468
1'14.052
|0.043
|121.244
|11
|D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team
|33
|19
|
+0.628
1'14.212
|0.160
|120.983
|12
|J. Vergne DS Penske
|25
|19
|
+0.647
1'14.231
|0.019
|120.952
|13
|S. Bird McLaren
|8
|20
|
+0.669
1'14.253
|0.022
|120.916
|14
|N. Müller Team Abt
|51
|19
|
+0.682
1'14.266
|0.013
|120.895
|15
|P. Wehrlein Porsche Team
|94
|19
|
+0.742
1'14.326
|0.060
|120.797
|16
|J. Hughes McLaren
|5
|21
|
+0.820
1'14.404
|0.078
|120.670
|17
|S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team
|3
|20
|
+0.837
1'14.421
|0.017
|120.643
|18
|E. Mortara Mahindra Racing
|48
|15
|
+0.854
1'14.438
|0.017
|120.615
|19
|R. Frijns Envision Racing
|4
|20
|
+0.911
1'14.495
|0.057
|120.523
|20
|N. de Vries Mahindra Racing
|21
|18
|
+1.019
1'14.603
|0.108
|120.349
|21
|J. Daruvala Maserati Racing
|18
|19
|
+1.368
1'14.952
|0.349
|119.788
|22
|A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team
|13
|19
|
+1.432
1'15.016
|0.064
|119.686
|View full results
Diriyah E-Prix - FP1 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|O. Rowland Nissan e.dams
|22
|19
|
1'15.400
|119.076
|2
|J. Vergne DS Penske
|25
|19
|
+0.165
1'15.565
|0.165
|118.816
|3
|S. Vandoorne DS Penske
|2
|19
|
+0.207
1'15.607
|0.042
|118.750
|4
|J. Dennis Andretti Formula E
|1
|18
|
+0.442
1'15.842
|0.235
|118.382
|5
|S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team
|3
|19
|
+0.467
1'15.867
|0.025
|118.343
|6
|M. Evans Jaguar Racing
|9
|21
|
+0.666
1'16.066
|0.199
|118.034
|7
|A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team
|13
|21
|
+0.702
1'16.102
|0.036
|117.978
|8
|P. Wehrlein Porsche Team
|94
|21
|
+0.764
1'16.164
|0.062
|117.882
|9
|M. Gunther Maserati Racing
|7
|20
|
+0.830
1'16.230
|0.066
|117.780
|10
|R. Frijns Envision Racing
|4
|21
|
+0.956
1'16.356
|0.126
|117.586
|11
|N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing
|37
|21
|
+1.054
1'16.454
|0.098
|117.435
|12
|E. Mortara Mahindra Racing
|48
|19
|
+1.099
1'16.499
|0.045
|117.366
|13
|N. Nato Andretti Formula E
|17
|19
|
+1.208
1'16.608
|0.109
|117.199
|14
|S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams
|23
|19
|
+1.417
1'16.817
|0.209
|116.880
|15
|S. Bird McLaren
|8
|19
|
+1.606
1'17.006
|0.189
|116.593
|16
|N. Müller Team Abt
|51
|19
|
+1.912
1'17.312
|0.306
|116.132
|17
|D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team
|33
|20
|
+1.936
1'17.336
|0.024
|116.095
|18
|L. di Grassi Team Abt
|11
|20
|
+2.355
1'17.755
|0.419
|115.470
|19
|J. Hughes McLaren
|5
|20
|
+2.378
1'17.778
|0.023
|115.436
|20
|J. Daruvala Maserati Racing
|18
|20
|
+2.440
1'17.840
|0.062
|115.344
|21
|N. de Vries Mahindra Racing
|21
|18
|
+2.504
1'17.904
|0.064
|115.249
|22
|S. Buemi Envision Racing
|16
|10
|
+5.627
1'21.027
|3.123
|110.807
|View full results
Latest news
