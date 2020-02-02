Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Sanya E-prix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Sanya E-prix / Breaking news

Formula E postpones China race amid virus outbreak

shares
comments
Formula E postpones China race amid virus outbreak
By:
Feb 2, 2020, 9:31 AM

The 2020 Sanya Formula E race has been officially postponed as a result of China’s coronavirus outbreak.

The race, which had been set to take place on March 21, was plunged into doubt by the developing situation in recent weeks – particularly the World Health Organisation declaring it a public health emergency.

FE has not proposed an alternative date for the race on Hainan Island at this stage, as it is taking the “appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates should the situation improve”, per a statement announcing the postponement.  

The full statement reads: “In view of the continued spread of coronavirus and after close consultation with the relevant departments of Hainan Province and Sanya Municipal Government, Formula E - together with the FIA, the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of People’s Republic of China (CAMF), and regional partner Enova Holdings - have jointly decided not to race in Sanya on the scheduled date of March 21, 2020.

“Given the current growing health concerns and with the World Health Organisation declaring the coronavirus an international emergency, Formula E has taken the necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of its travelling staff, championship participants and spectators, which remains of paramount importance.

“We are working closely with our regional partner and the local authorities in Hainan Province and Sanya Municipal Government, to continue monitoring the situation as it develops.

“All parties will take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates should the situation improve.”

It is understood that the possibility of cancelling the Sanya race altogether remains on the table if the coronavirus situation does not improve.

If that happens, FE is likely to add an additional race to one of its European rounds, or – more likely – turn the New York event in July into a double-header.

It is not yet known what the Sanya race being postponed and the continuing coronavirus situation will mean for Formula 1’s Chinese Grand Prix, which is currently scheduled to take place on April 19.

Next article
Formula E teases Gen2EVO car with "self punishing" front wing

Previous article

Formula E teases Gen2EVO car with "self punishing" front wing
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Sanya E-prix
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Mexico City E-prix

Mexico City E-prix

14 Feb - 15 Feb
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc the biggest talent without Red Bull deal - Marko

43m
2
Formula E

Formula E teases Gen2EVO car with "self punishing" front wing

3
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Bentley storms to first victory

2h
4
Supercars

V8 Supercars set for Dubai race – reports

5
MotoGP

Quartararo: Factory bike offer influenced Yamaha decision

Latest videos

London E-Prix: Sam Bird and Sadiq Khan Interview 01:00
Formula E

London E-Prix: Sam Bird and Sadiq Khan Interview

Santiago E-Prix: Porsche highlights 01:50
Formula E

Santiago E-Prix: Porsche highlights

Santiago E-Prix: Race Highlights 01:00
Formula E

Santiago E-Prix: Race Highlights

Santiago Fanboost Promo 00:43
Formula E

Santiago Fanboost Promo

Santiago E-Prix: Virtual Lap 01:04
Formula E

Santiago E-Prix: Virtual Lap

Latest news

Formula E postpones China race amid virus outbreak
FE

Formula E postpones China race amid virus outbreak

Formula E teases Gen2EVO car with "self punishing" front wing
FE

Formula E teases Gen2EVO car with "self punishing" front wing

Formula E mulling China race cancellation due to outbreak
FE

Formula E mulling China race cancellation due to outbreak

Formula E race unaffected for now by virus outbreak
Misc

Formula E race unaffected for now by virus outbreak

Why Formula E looks set for a season of chaos
FE

Why Formula E looks set for a season of chaos

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.