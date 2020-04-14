Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E in fundraising partnership with UNICEF

shares
comments
Formula E in fundraising partnership with UNICEF
By:
Apr 14, 2020, 10:08 AM

Formula E has announced a fundraising partnership with UNICEF to help protect and continue educating vulnerable children and families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The championship has already made an initial but undisclosed donation to the United Nations Children's Fund.

Together the organisations will launch programmes to raise money in support of the global coronavirus appeal.

Funds will target projects that contribute to remote learning programmes and to improve the supply of protective equipment for frontline hospital staff and care workers.

FE CEO Jamie Reigle said: "Formula E is committed to supporting UNICEF in its efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of the world's children and families.

"Formula E was founded with a purpose of reducing global climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles; a mission which aims to provide a safer, cleaner life for future generations.

"Today, we are taking immediate action to protect future generations from a global health emergency.

"Our partnership with and initial donation to UNICEF are the start of a long-term journey together to protect the health, safety and education of vulnerable children around the world."

The UNICEF response to the COVID-19 crisis aims to secure the health and wellbeing of young people in the first instance.

It then works to reduce the impact of lost educational opportunities and tackle the discrimination and stigma that comes from widespread misinformation.

According to UNICEF figures, so far 1.5 billion children have already lost out on education due to school closures resulting from the pandemic.

The enormous economic downturn that is expected as a result of the coronavirus will also increase the risk of vulnerable families falling further below the poverty line.

Sarah Ward, the deputy executive director of partnerships and philanthropy of UNICEF UK, added: "We are delighted to see Formula E supporting UNICEF's response to coronavirus.

"With huge thanks to the generous donations of our supporters, such as Formula E, UNICEF is proud to continue our life-changing work across the world.

"Through their much-needed donation, we are able to support children and families across the world by activities including supplying medical equipment and hygiene kits, developing learning resources, delivering prevention campaigns and tackling misinformation."

Related video

Next article
McNish: Formula E made "big statements" with cost cuts

Previous article

McNish: Formula E made "big statements" with cost cuts
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Matt Kew

Race hub

Berlin E-prix

Berlin E-prix

20 Jun - 21 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Esports

Verstappen, van Gisbergen trade cheeky sledges

2
Supercars

Walkinshaw "skunkworks" developing medical supplies

3
Formula 1

What made Dan Gurney one of racing’s ultimate heroes

4
Supercars

2014 Bathurst 1000 race results

5
Esports

McLaughlin's phantom Monza penalty

Latest videos

Formula E: The Future of EV Production 08:36
Formula E

Formula E: The Future of EV Production

Formula E: Driver's Favourite Moment 05:58
Formula E

Formula E: Driver's Favourite Moment

Formula E: JEV's Never Ending Slide 00:14
Formula E

Formula E: JEV's Never Ending Slide

Formula E: Classic Races Trailer 01:02
Formula E

Formula E: Classic Races Trailer

In Conversation With: Alexander Sims 03:29
Formula E

In Conversation With: Alexander Sims

Latest news

Formula E in fundraising partnership with UNICEF
FE

Formula E in fundraising partnership with UNICEF

McNish: Formula E made "big statements" with cost cuts
FE

McNish: Formula E made "big statements" with cost cuts

Porsche could scale back FE targets because of break
FE

Porsche could scale back FE targets because of break

FE delays Gen2 Evo car as part of new cost-saving measures
FE

FE delays Gen2 Evo car as part of new cost-saving measures

Jaguar feared its FE entry would be deferred until Gen2 era
FE

Jaguar feared its FE entry would be deferred until Gen2 era

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.