Race report
Formula E Miami ePrix

Formula E Miami: Mitch Evans charges to victory in wet

Mitch Evans has ignited his Formula E campaign with an impressive victory in the wet in Miami

Published:
Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing

Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mitch Evans has kickstarted his Formula E campaign with a stunning charge through the field to take victory in the wet in the Miami E-Prix.

The Jaguar driver, who had failed to score a point in the opening two rounds, surged from ninth on the grid with a smart energy conservation strategy before using his Attack Modes to pick off his rivals to move into the lead.

Evans’ overtake for the lead was arguably his best, with a switchback effort on Nico Mueller at Turn 13 seeing him at the front of the pack at the start of lap 28. The Kiwi then measured his battery life and pace over the rest of the race to clinch victory by 3.151s.

Mueller, who was entangled in an early fight for the lead with Felipe Drugovich, had to settle for second ahead of Porsche team-mate Pascal Wehrlein who made it a double podium for the German manufacturer.

Wehrlein’s rostrum, coupled with no points for Nick Cassidy, sees the German trim the Citroen driver’s championship lead to two points heading to the Saudi Arabian double-header in two weeks.

Joel Eriksson secured a career-best fourth place in an impressive drive for Envision Racing, partly aided by a clash between Drugovich and Antonio Felix da Costa. On lap 26 Andretti’s Drugovich misjudged his braking into Turn 13 and rear-ended the Portuguese driver, which saw the Brazilian pit for a broken front wing, while Jaguar driver was able to continue with light damage.

Nico Muller, Porsche Formula E Team Porsche 99X Electric

Nico Muller, Porsche Formula E Team Porsche 99X Electric

Photo by: Mitsuaki Futori / Getty Images

Nyck de Vries headed Mahindra team-mate Edoardo Mortara for fifth and sixth respectively, with Envision’s Sebastien Buemi also getting by Da Costa in seventh, as Cupra Kiro’s Pepe Marti picked up his second points finish of the season in ninth.

2022-23 Formula E world champion Jake Dennis took the final point in 10th for Andretti, with defending champion Oliver Rowland down in 12th for Nissan. Cassidy also endured a low-key race, ending up 16th for Citroen.

Formula E heads to Jeddah for a double-header on 13-14 February.

Formula E - Miami E-Prix results

RACE

Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Points Retirement
1 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 41

48'43.266

25
2 Switzerland N. Müller Porsche Team 51 41

+3.151

48'46.417

3.151 18
3 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 41

+8.827

48'52.093

5.676 15
4 Sweden J. Eriksson Envision Racing 14 41

+12.394

48'55.660

3.567 12
5 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 41

+16.561

48'59.827

4.167 10
6 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 41

+17.525

49'00.791

0.964 8
7 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 41

+17.718

49'00.984

0.193 6
8 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Jaguar Racing 13 41

+18.903

49'02.169

1.185 4
9
P. Martí Cupra Kiro
3 41

+20.576

49'03.842

1.673 2
10 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 27 41

+21.102

49'04.368

0.526 1
11 Barbados Z. Maloney LOLA YAMAHA ABT FORMULA E TEAM 22 41

+21.817

49'05.083

0.715
12 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan 1 41

+31.075

49'14.341

9.258
13 Brazil L. di Grassi LOLA YAMAHA ABT FORMULA E TEAM 11 41

+33.315

49'16.581

2.240
14 United Kingdom T. Barnard DS Penske 77 41

+36.131

49'19.397

2.816
15 France J. Vergne Citroën Racing 25 41

+47.066

49'30.332

10.935
16 New Zealand N. Cassidy Citroën Racing 37 40

+1 Lap

48'47.876

1 Lap
17 France N. Nato Nissan 23 40

+1 Lap

49'19.817

31.941
18 Brazil F. Drugovich Andretti Formula E 28 40

+1 Lap

49'29.160

9.343
19 Germany M. Guenther DS Penske 7 39

+2 Laps

49'39.706

1 Lap
dnf United Kingdom D. Ticktum Cupra Kiro 33 25

+16 Laps

34'02.983

14 Laps Retirement
View full results

