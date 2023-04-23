German climate group take responsibility for Berlin Formula E protest
The second Berlin E-Prix was able to take place without further incident following a short delay after protestors stormed the track ahead of the Formula E race.
The Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit in Germany was holding a double-header this weekend, which marked the halfway point in the championship’s 16-race calendar.
As drivers performed burnouts before taking their positions on the grid, headed by both Abt machines after a shock qualifying performance, several protestors entered the track from the far side of the circuit.
The start procedure was delayed as security swiftly moved onto the track and removed the protestors, who were then detained by police.
After a delay of a few minutes the start procedure went ahead as normal, with Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy winning the race, his first of the season, as the Kiwi cut championship leader Pascal Wehrlein’s advantage at the top of the standings down to just four points.
German group Letzte Generation (Last Generation) claimed responsibility for the disruption, with the organisation holding a series of demonstrations around the German capital city over the course of the weekend.
The group are calling on the German government to take action against climate change and took to Twitter about their actions: “We are at the @eFORMELde racetrack to sound the alarm.
“It's time to slow down. Because we're on the highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator.”
Protestors climbing onto the track
Photo by: Andreas Beil
Formula E also released a statement following the incident: “The race was temporarily delayed while local authorities responded to a protest action unrelated to the event. Security services quickly and safely contained the disruption. The event was able to proceed as planned.”
This is the second high-profile single-seater race to be disrupted by protestors in the last 12 months, with Just Stop Oil members storming the Silverstone circuit at the 2022 British Grand Prix.
Several members of the group accessed the track along the Wellington Straight on the opening lap of the race, which was red-flagged following Zhou Guanyu’s first-corner accident which sent his Alfa Romeo Formula 1 car over the barrier.
Berlin E-Prix: Cassidy wins second race as protestors delay start
Dennis: Berlin E-Prix podium "felt like a win" after bad run of form
Latest news
Why Mercedes’ F1 concept switch goes far beyond new sidepods
Why Mercedes’ F1 concept switch goes far beyond new sidepods Why Mercedes’ F1 concept switch goes far beyond new sidepods
Magazine editor sacked over AI-generated Schumacher 'interview'
Magazine editor sacked over AI-generated Schumacher 'interview' Magazine editor sacked over AI-generated Schumacher 'interview'
Silverstone modifies Turn 1 run-off in response to scary Zhou F1 crash
Silverstone modifies Turn 1 run-off in response to scary Zhou F1 crash Silverstone modifies Turn 1 run-off in response to scary Zhou F1 crash
Plant fire forces Hankook to give up Super Taikyu tyre supply
Plant fire forces Hankook to give up Super Taikyu tyre supply Plant fire forces Hankook to give up Super Taikyu tyre supply
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.