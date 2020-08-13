Formula E
Previous
Formula E / Berlin ePrix VI / Practice report

Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Gunther tops final practice of 2020

By:
Aug 13, 2020, 10:31 AM

A fantastic full-power lap from Maximilian Gunther meant he comfortably topped the final free practice session of the Formula E season ahead of the sixth Berlin race.

The BMW Andretti driver posted a brilliant 250kW effort of 1m15.091s on the extended Tempelhof Airport configuration to beat champion Antonio Felix da Costa by 0.242s. 

Gunther, winner of the third race in the German capital, had also led the early normal-power times in the 45-minute session as he did the previous day too. 

Despite messing up his first attempt at an attack mode lap with the 35kW boost, where he only found 0.3s over his standard run, Gunther responded with the fastest time set so far on the longer layout. 

Da Costa found his locking rear brake issue had continued overnight and was proving particularly troublesome into Turn 1 and ran to a 1m15.333s. 

Race-five victor Oliver Rowland headed a Nissan e.dams 3-4 over stablemate Sebastien Buemi, with the 2015-16 champion set to be beaten by a teammate in the standings for the first time in FE. 

Meanwhile, a strong run for Jaguar driver Mitch Evans took him to fifth ahead of Nyck de Vries for Mercedes - who was second at the time before being shuffled down. 

Gunther’s teammate Alexander Sims ran to seventh ahead of Andre Lotterer, the Porsche driver leading the way with 10 minutes to run after being the first person to set a full-power time. 

Mahindra's Alex Lynn beat Venturi Racing pilot Felipe Massa as they rounded out the top 10.  

Behind Sam Bird and Edoardo Mortara, the second Mercedes of Stoffel Vandoorne was only 12th ahead of Lucas di Grassi. 

Di Grassi, on course to finish outside the top three in the points for the first time, spun on his full-power out-lap into Turn 1.  

Out-going champion Jean-Eric Vergne was also another surprise spinner as he lost the rear of his DS Techeetah on entry into the Turn 7 left-hander.  

That meant Vergne ran to only 21st fastest ahead of Audi’s Rene Rast, Tom Blomqvist - preparing for the second race of his FE return with Jaguar - and Daniel Abt.  

Berlin E-Prix - Practice results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 1'15.091
2 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'15.333 0.242
3 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 1'15.441 0.350
4 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'15.495 0.404
5 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'15.591 0.500
6 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'15.679 0.588
7 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United States Andretti Autosport 1'15.733 0.642
8 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'15.760 0.669
9 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
India Mahindra Racing 1'15.792 0.701
10 Brazil Felipe Massa
Monaco Venturi 1'15.826 0.735
11 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'15.841 0.750
12 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'15.893 0.802
13 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'15.914 0.823
14 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 1'15.955 0.864
15 Switzerland Neel Jani
Germany Porsche Team 1'15.970 0.879
16 Switzerland Nico Müller
United States Dragon Racing 1'16.021 0.930
17 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'16.058 0.967
18 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'16.082 0.991
19 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio
India Mahindra Racing 1'16.132 1.041
20 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'16.242 1.151
21 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 1'16.271 1.180
22 Germany René Rast
Germany Team Abt 1'16.382 1.291
23 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'16.480 1.389
24 Germany Daniel Abt
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'16.547 1.456
View full results
About this article

Series Formula E
Event Berlin ePrix VI
Drivers Maximilian Gunther
Author Matt Kew

