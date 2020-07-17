Hartley leaves Dragon FE team with immediate effect

The ex-Toro Rosso Formula 1 driver made his FE debut with the Jay Penske-owned team at the start of the season after Maximilian Gunther moved to sign for BMW Andretti.

Hartley finished 19th on his debut in the opening race in Saudi Arabia but scored two points for ninth place in the second Diriyah race after penalties were applied to Gunther, Sebastien Buemi, Andre Lotterer and Nyck de Vries.

In the most recent Marrakesh E-Prix, he again finished 19th and currently ranks 20th in the standings, with teammate Nico Muller yet to score a point aboard the Penske EV-4 in 22nd.

Hartley has now exited the team with immediate effect.

He will continue on at Toyota for its LMP1 entry in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The Kiwi replaced two-time F1 world champion and double Le Mans 24 Hours winner Fernando Alonso in the #8 TS050 Hybrid alongside Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima.

The revised 2019-20 WEC season resumes at Spa, with practice taking place on Thursday 13 August.

This date clashes with the fifth of six FE races at the Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, which will take place across nine days and use three different circuit layouts.

Jaguar FE driver James Calado - who will be replaced for the 2020-21 season by Sam Bird - Buemi, current points leader Antonio Felix da Costa and recent Mahindra signing Alex Lynn also face the same fixture tie.

These four drivers are expected to complete the final Berlin races before travelling to Belgium.

Hartley, who finished 11th in the FE Race at Home Challenge Esports competition, could be replaced at short notice by either of Dragon’s test and reserve drivers.

Both Sergio Sette Camara and Joel Eriksson contested the post-Marrakesh E-Prix rookie test.

Sette Camara was second fastest to Nick Cassidy, who will replace Bird at Envision Virgin Racing next season, while former BMW DTM driver Eriksson was 20th.