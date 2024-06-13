Liberty Global gains controlling stake in Formula E
Liberty Global has acquired a controlling 65% stake in Formula E from Warner Bros Discovery.
Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Jake Dennis, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Norman Nato, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, the rest of the field at the start
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
Photo by: Andreas Beil
