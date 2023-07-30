Subscribe
London E-Prix: Cassidy dominates wet Formula E finale after two stoppages

Nick Cassidy took a commanding win in the season-ending London E-Prix from Mitch Evans after the Formula E race was twice red-flagged due to torrential rain.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 the field

The Envision Racing driver took a lights-to-flag victory after an imperious performance in treacherous conditions having rebuffed a strong challenge from Jaguar's Evans.

The win and sixth-place finish for Sebastien Buemi means Envision has provisionally claimed the teams' championship having been in a battle against the Jaguar entering the final race of the season.

Cassidy and Evans dominated proceedings, with newly crowned champion Jake Dennis completing the podium more than 16s behind Cassidy.

The last race of the Formula E season was finely poised on Sunday at the ExCeL London's unique indoor/outdoor circuit, with Cassidy just taking pole from Saturday's London E-Prix winner Evans.

As well as pole, Cassidy more importantly secured three points which pivotally, moved Envision clear of Jaguar in the teams' standings prior to the race.

The field began the scheduled 34-lap race behind the safety car ue to heavy rain outside the main arena, with race director Scot Elkins stating that the field would circulate for several laps before lining up on the grid for a standing start.

After three laps the safety car headed to the pits with drivers set to take up their positions on the grid, but moments later the safety car was redeployed before the cars came to a stop.

Two more laps were run under caution, but with conditions still not improving the decision was taken to red-flag the race.

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3 Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3 Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Following a 30-minute delay in which sweeping machines and marshals took to the track to try and disperse water, the field filed out of the pits behind the safety car.

Race director Elkins stated that the field would perform two laps again to reassess the conditions, but with heavy standing water still remaining a second red flag was shown with cars entering the pitlane once more.

After a second lengthy delay and with the rain easing, the race resumed at 1830 local time with green action running getting underway for the first time on lap eight with a rolling start.

Cassidy and Evans immediately managed to pull clear of the chasing pack, with Dennis stuck behind Norman Nato for two laps before moving ahead when the Nissan driver took his first Attack Mode.

The top three, all of whom were title protagonists in yesterday's opening race, took both their Attack Mode activations in the first eight laps as energy saving became somewhat irrelevant in the wet conditions.

The biggest gap between the leading pair only briefly exceeded 3s, with the gap generally stabilising around the 2.5s mark as Dennis fell more than 10s behind after just 10 laps of green flag running.

The extended safety car period meant four extra laps were added to the total race distance, during which time Evans began to drop back from Cassidy, eventually finishing nearly 5s behind at the finish.

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Dennis finished a further 11s behind but well clear of Nato, with DS Penske's Stoffel Vandoorne claiming fifth after a solid performance.

Behind, the second Envision of Buemi had moved ahead of Jaguar's Sam Bird around the outside into Turn 1 on lap 26 for sixth, solidifying Envision's spot at the top of the teams' championship by 12 points.

Abt Cupra's Nico Muller finished eighth having come under intense pressure from NIO 333's Dan Ticktum, as Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein claimed 10th, with all 22 cars incredibly finishing after no yellow flag periods.

Pos Driver Team Gap
1 NZL Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing  
2 NZL Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 4.934
3 GBR Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti Formula E 16.295
4 FRA Norman Nato Nissan Formula E Team 24.819
5 BEL Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 26.290
6 SUI Sebastien Buemi Envision Virgin Racing 27.406
7 GBR Sam Bird Jaguar Racing 29.376
8 SUI Nico Müller ABT CUPRA Formula E Team 30.304
9 GBR Dan Ticktum NIO 333 Racing 30.832
10 GER Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 35.558
11 SUI Edoardo Mortara Maserati MSG Racing 36.615
12 GER René Rast NEOM McLaren Formula E Team 38.160
13 BRA Sérgio Sette Câmara NIO 333 Racing 40.295
14 GER Maximilian Günther Maserati MSG Racing 51.140
15 FRA Sacha Fenestraz Nissan Formula E Team 51.918
16 POR Antonio Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 53.336
17 HOL Robin Frijns ABT CUPRA Formula E Team 56.608
18 BRA Lucas di Grassi Mahindra Racing 58.064
19 GBR Jake Hughes NEOM McLaren Formula E Team 59.956
20 ESP Roberto Merhi Mahindra Racing 1'02.506
21 GER Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti Formula E 1'02.890
22 FRA Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 1 Lap
