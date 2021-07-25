Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / London E-Prix: Vandoorne takes pole for Mercedes Next / Audi insists it 'abided by' FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E / London E-Prix II Race report

London E-Prix: Lynn wins wild Race 2 after di Grassi gets penalty

By:

Mahindra’s Alex Lynn scored his maiden Formula E victory in a bizarre Race 2 at the London E-Prix at the indoor/outdoor ExCeL Centre on Sunday, after on-the-road winner Lucas di Grassi was penalised for pitting under the safety car and not stopping for long enough.

London E-Prix: Lynn wins wild Race 2 after di Grassi gets penalty

Lynn, who is fighting again to remain in Formula E next season, ran in second position on to the final of 30 laps when the Audi of di Grassi was penalised. 

Di Grassi had been in eighth when a second safety car was called after reigning champion Antonio Felix was eliminated at Turn 1 after being squeezed into the pitwall by Andre Lotterer.  The Brazilian then broke from the slow-moving train on the exit of Turn 22 and hit the 50km/h-limited pitlane.

It seems he effectively complied with the wording of the regulations by momentarily stopping in the Audi pit box before resuming in first place. With the stewards arguing that he had not been stationary for long enough, di Grassi was hit with a drive-through penalty for the safety car procedure infringement.

However, the team opted not to inform the 2016-17 champion and he carried on first-on-the-road to the flag.  This came as his Audi team, with its protest led by team principal Allan McNish, lobbied the FIA race stewards to overturn the penalty prior to the chequered flag. 

But the disciplinary action was upheld, meaning di Grassi had his drive-through penalty converted into a time penalty, dropping him to eighth in the classified results.

That ensured Lynn snared his maiden championship victory and a fifth for the Mahindra Racing squad. The Essex-born racer, who has been dropped by Mahindra for 2022, backed up his weekend’s pole and podium on Saturday with a triumph by six tenths over Nyck de Vries.

The Mercedes driver now takes the lead of the drivers’ championship ahead of the final double-header round in Berlin. 

Mitch Evans claimed an unlikely podium after having initially missed his second attack mode activation. But he then took the 35kW power hike the following lap and used the boost to pass Maximilian Guenther for fourth prior to di Grassi’s dropping down the order. 

Polesitter Stoffel Vandoorne had been in early control of the race, leading through a first safety car – issued when Rene Rast was eliminated after a prolonged collision with Sebastien Buemi – before he was demoted by di Grassi’s and Audi’s opportunism. 

But when Vandoorne complained that di Grassi was defending from the Mercedes through the Turn 10 hairpin, second-placed Oliver Rowland locked up on the approach to the corner. At the apex, the Nissan e.dams racer then hit a bump which interrupted his steering input and he tagged Vandoorne out of second place and down to an eventual 12th

Rowland was worse off still, eventually classifying down in 19th, with de Vries nipping through on the inside into second place behind di Grassi as Lynn sat in third. 

But the Brit had the final of his eight-minute attack mode activations remaining and used the boost to close and then teamed it with fanboost through Turn to pass de Vries. The FIA Formula 2 champion had been battling with damaged steering sustained early on when he passed Rowland for what could become the eventual victory. 

Robin Frijns ran to fourth for Envision Virgin Racing, while Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche) profited from scrappy racing throughout the grid to take a subdued but no less solid sixth place ahead of Nick Cassidy, who finished without much of his front bodywork after a Turn 10 crunch.  

Behind di Grassi’s adjusted eighth place, Dragon Penske Autosport driver Sergio Sette Camara beat Jake Dennis – the Saturday victor handed a late drive-through penalty – to complete the top 10. 

Pre-race points leader Sam Bird retired after his penultimate lap shunt with Norman Nato at Turn 10 when he moved to pass on the inside. The two cars became tangled and Bird was adjudged to have caused the collision and will carry a three-place grid drop into the Berlin opening race. 

Pos Driver  Car   Laps   Time   Gap 
94 Alex Lynn Mahindra 30 46'29.532  
17 Nyck de Vries Mercedes 30 46'30.131 0.599
20 Mitch Evans Jaguar 30 46'35.789 6.257
4 Robin Frijns Audi 30 46'36.214 6.682
99 Pascal Wehrlein Porsche 30 46'38.744 9.212
28 Max Guenther BMW 30 46'40.169 10.637
37 Nick Cassidy Audi 30 46'42.217 12.685
7 S.Sette Câmara Penske 30 46'48.769 19.237
27 Jake Dennis BMW 30 46'54.446 24.914
10  6 Joel Eriksson Penske 30 46'57.452 27.920
11  5 S.Vandoorne Mercedes 30 46'58.155 28.623
12  48 Edoardo Mortara Mercedes 30 46'58.615 29.083
13  25 Jean-Éric Vergne DS 30 46'59.447 29.915
14  23 Sébastien Buemi Nissan 30 46'59.823 30.291
15  8 Oliver Turvey NIO 30 47'00.896 31.364
16  29 Alexander Sims Mahindra 30 47'03.868 34.336
17  36 André Lotterer Porsche 30 47'04.736 35.204
18  22 Oliver Rowland Nissan 30 47'11.801 42.269
19  88 Tom Blomqvist NIO 29 47'14.484  
11 Lucas di Grassi Audi 30 46'47.066 17.534
71 Norman Nato Mercedes 27 42'33.891  
10 Sam Bird Jaguar 27 42'34.316  
13 A.F.da Costa DS 10 16'05.204  
33 René Rast Audi 5 7'09.538
shares
comments
London E-Prix: Vandoorne takes pole for Mercedes

Previous article

London E-Prix: Vandoorne takes pole for Mercedes

Next article

Audi insists it 'abided by' FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy

Audi insists it 'abided by' FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula E

Audi insists it 'abided by' FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy

23 min
2
Formula 1

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake

3
Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

4
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

5
Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action over $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

Latest news
Audi insists it 'abided by' FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E

Audi insists it 'abided by' FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy

23m
London E-Prix: Lynn wins wild Race 2 after di Grassi gets penalty
Formula E

London E-Prix: Lynn wins wild Race 2 after di Grassi gets penalty

1 h
London E-Prix: Vandoorne takes pole for Mercedes
Formula E

London E-Prix: Vandoorne takes pole for Mercedes

5 h
London E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Dennis in final practice
Formula E

London E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Dennis in final practice

7 h
Why de Vries is “hating and loving” FE’s unpredictability
Formula E

Why de Vries is “hating and loving” FE’s unpredictability

8 h
Latest videos
Formula E: Toto Wolff believes Mercedes drivers 00:45
Formula E
3 h

Formula E: Toto Wolff believes Mercedes drivers "deserve to be in F1"

Formula E: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at London E-Prix 00:45
Formula E
3 h

Formula E: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at London E-Prix

Formula E: Nissan disqualified from London E-Prix after poer overuse 01:01
Formula E
3 h

Formula E: Nissan disqualified from London E-Prix after poer overuse

Formula E: London E-Prix kicks off this weekend 04:58
Formula E
Jul 22, 2021

Formula E: London E-Prix kicks off this weekend

Jaguar Racing | Jaguar Land Rover's Commitment To Formula E Gen3 00:28
Formula E
Jul 22, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Jaguar Land Rover's Commitment To Formula E Gen3

More from
Matt Kew
London E-Prix: Vandoorne takes pole for Mercedes London E-Prix II
Formula E

London E-Prix: Vandoorne takes pole for Mercedes

London E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Dennis in final practice London E-Prix II
Formula E

London E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Dennis in final practice

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime
Formula E

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

Trending Today

Audi insists it 'abided by' FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

Audi insists it 'abided by' FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

Red Bull still considering FIA action over $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action over $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Prime

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap.

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021

Latest news

Audi insists it 'abided by' FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

Audi insists it 'abided by' FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy

London E-Prix: Lynn wins wild Race 2 after di Grassi gets penalty
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Lynn wins wild Race 2 after di Grassi gets penalty

London E-Prix: Vandoorne takes pole for Mercedes
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Vandoorne takes pole for Mercedes

London E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Dennis in final practice
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Dennis in final practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.