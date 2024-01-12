Subscribe
Formula E Mexico City ePrix
News

Evans: Formula E championship favourite tag “more relief” than pressure

Mitch Evans believes being considered a favourite for this year’s Formula E title is “more relief to be honest” than a pressure ahead of the Mexico City E-Prix this weekend.

Stefan Mackley
Author Stefan Mackley
Updated
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing

The 29-year-old Kiwi remains with Jaguar for an eighth season in the all-electric championship, during which time he has challenged for the title on multiple occasions but always missed out on the ultimate prize.

Along with fellow New Zealander and new team-mate Nick Cassidy, both Jaguar drivers were in strong form during pre-season testing in Valencia, taking a clean sweep of fastest times in all sessions.

Having won four races last season and with the performance of the homologated Gen3 cars likely to be similar in 2024, it places Evans as one of the favourites for the championship.

“I definitely wouldn’t see it as extra pressure,” said Evans, when asked by Motorsport.com if being expected to win increased the pressure facing him this term.

“I would just see it as probably a bit more relief to be honest, just so that I can start the season strongly and then it’s up to us more than trying to unlock performance.

“When you’re in a position where you’ve got performance in the car, I wouldn’t say things come easier but it’s one less thing to worry about. Then it’s more down to us to execute a strong day.

“That’s where I really lacked last year, a little bit of performance but different circumstances stopped our first phase of the championship.

“That obviously hurt me in the long run and that’s obviously something I want to try and change.”

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche

Evans struggled for strong results in the opening races of last season, taking until the sixth race to register his first win having already fallen 66 points behind the championship lead.

He believes that consistency rather than standout results will be crucial if he is to land his first Formula E title.

“Look at Jake [Dennis, reigning champion], he won less races than us last year [two against four] but obviously was super consistent so that’s what it comes down to," said Evans.

“You need a few key results throughout the year but you just need to be scoring consistently.”

He added: “I’m feeling good but I think everybody has made a jump.

“Formula E as always, you have to get it right on the day, in qualifying and then obviously try and work out the race and try and optimise it.

“I think the performance should be strong but there’s still some unknowns.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Ticktum to "try and smile" as ERT Formula E struggles loom
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein edges out Buemi to claim pole for opener

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein edges out Buemi to claim pole for opener

Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein edges out Buemi to claim pole for opener Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein edges out Buemi to claim pole for opener

Di Grassi "100%" trusts Abt decision to end Mahindra Formula E partnership

Di Grassi "100%" trusts Abt decision to end Mahindra Formula E partnership

Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Di Grassi "100%" trusts Abt decision to end Mahindra Formula E partnership Di Grassi "100%" trusts Abt decision to end Mahindra Formula E partnership

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
London ePrix II

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Mitch Evans
More from
Mitch Evans
Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024

Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024

Formula E

Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024 Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024

Evans gets multi-year Jaguar Formula E contract extension

Evans gets multi-year Jaguar Formula E contract extension

Formula E

Evans gets multi-year Jaguar Formula E contract extension Evans gets multi-year Jaguar Formula E contract extension

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Jaguar Racing
More from
Jaguar Racing
Formula E race winner Nick Cassidy signs with Jaguar

Formula E race winner Nick Cassidy signs with Jaguar

Formula E

Formula E race winner Nick Cassidy signs with Jaguar Formula E race winner Nick Cassidy signs with Jaguar

Rome E-Prix: Evans beats Jaguar team-mate Bird to pole

Rome E-Prix: Evans beats Jaguar team-mate Bird to pole

Formula E
Rome ePrix I

Rome E-Prix: Evans beats Jaguar team-mate Bird to pole Rome E-Prix: Evans beats Jaguar team-mate Bird to pole

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Prime
Prime
Formula E

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Latest news

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein edges out Buemi to claim pole for opener

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein edges out Buemi to claim pole for opener

FE Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein edges out Buemi to claim pole for opener Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein edges out Buemi to claim pole for opener

Di Grassi "100%" trusts Abt decision to end Mahindra Formula E partnership

Di Grassi "100%" trusts Abt decision to end Mahindra Formula E partnership

FE Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Di Grassi "100%" trusts Abt decision to end Mahindra Formula E partnership Di Grassi "100%" trusts Abt decision to end Mahindra Formula E partnership

Herta’s F1 chance “very time sensitive” besides Andretti shot

Herta’s F1 chance “very time sensitive” besides Andretti shot

F1 Formula 1

Herta’s F1 chance “very time sensitive” besides Andretti shot Herta’s F1 chance “very time sensitive” besides Andretti shot

Mexico City E-Prix: Evans and Jaguar set the pace in practice

Mexico City E-Prix: Evans and Jaguar set the pace in practice

FE Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Mexico City E-Prix: Evans and Jaguar set the pace in practice Mexico City E-Prix: Evans and Jaguar set the pace in practice

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
London ePrix II

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Prime
Prime
Formula E
London ePrix II

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Rome ePrix II

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe