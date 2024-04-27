Monaco E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 after strategy masterclass
A strategy masterclass by Jaguar in the Monaco E-Prix allowed Mitch Evans to claim his first Formula E win of the season as he led home team-mate Nick Cassidy.
Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images
The two Kiwis dominated proceedings in Monte Carlo, with Evans winning by nearly one second having led the majority of the 31-lap contest, which was extended by two laps due to a pair of safety car periods.
Evans had shown impressive pace throughout practice on Saturday morning but errors from himself and Cassidy in their qualifying semi-final duels meant they lined up on the second row of the grid.
Polesitter Pascal Wehrlein maintained his advantage into Sainte Devote at the start with fellow front-row starter Stoffel Vandoorne keeping ahead of the squabbling Jaguars, as Evans moved ahead of Cassidy around the outside as the pair ran side-by-side.
In stark contrast to the Misano E-Prix double-header, positions remained relatively unchanged over the opening laps around the tight confines of the street circuit, but on the third tour, and at the earliest opportunity, Wehrlein took his first of two Attack Modes which dropped him to fourth.
He was soon demoted a further position by a charging Jean-Eric Vergne, though, as the DS Penske driver moved ahead of Maximilian Guenther into the Lowes Hairpin before moments later passing Wehrlein around the outside into the Nouvelle Chicane.
Vergne then set his sights on Cassidy in front, but the Kiwi put up a robust defence, noticeably at Mirabeau and into the Nouvelle Chicane.
But Vergne’s charge was halted by a safety car that was called on lap five, after Edoardo Mortara was involved in a heavy crash at the Swimming Pool chicane, the Mahindra driver suffering a suspected technical issue.
Just moments before the caution period was deployed, both Vandoorne and Vergne took their first Attack Modes, with the former maintaining his lead as Vergne slipped to fifth behind Wehrlein.
Once racing resumed on lap nine, Jaguar began to try and instigate its grand plan as Cassidy began to back up the pack with hopes of allowing Evans to take his Attack Mode.
But it was Vandoorne who blinked first as he took his second Attack Mode on lap 10, dropping behind Evans and, more crucially, Cassidy who launched up the inside into Mirabeau.
It proved pivotal to Jaguar’s strategy as Cassidy immediately began to back the chasing pack up which was led by Vandoorne, Vergne and Wehrlein.
Evans was able to build up a sufficient advantage, not once, but twice to take both his Attack Modes on laps 11 and 13 and each time retain the lead.
Approaching the start of lap 14, the leading pair swapped positions along the start/finish straight as Evans returned the favour to his team-mate.
Just as Evans had been able to retain the lead each time, so too did Cassidy but after taking his second Attack Mode on lap 17, the latter appeared to allow his team-mate to move ahead on the run down from Casino Square.
Thereafter, Jaguar’s 1-2 looked assured as both Evans and Cassidy had more energy than the DS Penske machines immediately behind with Vandoorne still leading Vergne.
Jaguar’s win was all but assured when a second safety car was deployed on lap 25 when Nico Muller’s Abt was left stranded at Rascasse after a collision with Jake Hughes, for which the McLaren driver was handed a five-second penalty.
With only five laps remaining at the restart and energy management a non-factor, Evans pulled the pin to take his first Formula E win since London last year.
Vandoorne was able to complete the podium after holding off team-mate Vergne, as Wehrlein took fifth with Porsche to retain the championship lead.
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Points
|Retirement
|1
|M. Evans Jaguar Racing
|9
|31
|
58'15.455
|25
|2
|N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing
|37
|31
|
+0.946
58'16.401
|0.946
|19
|3
|S. Vandoorne DS Penske
|2
|31
|
+3.835
58'19.290
|2.889
|15
|4
|J. Vergne DS Penske
|25
|31
|
+4.799
58'20.254
|0.964
|12
|5
|P. Wehrlein Porsche Team
|94
|31
|
+6.378
58'21.833
|1.579
|13
|6
|O. Rowland Nissan e.dams
|22
|31
|
+6.792
58'22.247
|0.414
|8
|7
|A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team
|13
|31
|
+7.364
58'22.819
|0.572
|6
|8
|S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams
|23
|31
|
+7.928
58'23.383
|0.564
|4
|9
|M. Gunther Maserati Racing
|7
|31
|
+8.262
58'23.717
|0.334
|2
|10
|N. Nato Andretti Formula E
|17
|31
|
+9.045
58'24.500
|0.783
|1
|11
|L. di Grassi Team Abt
|11
|31
|
+9.889
58'25.344
|0.844
|12
|N. de Vries Mahindra Racing
|21
|31
|
+10.183
58'25.638
|0.294
|13
|D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team
|33
|31
|
+17.999
58'33.454
|7.816
|14
|
T. Barnard McLaren
|8
|31
|
+18.128
58'33.583
|0.129
|15
|S. Buemi Envision Racing
|16
|31
|
+18.452
58'33.907
|0.324
|16
|J. Hughes McLaren
|5
|31
|
+18.996
58'34.451
|0.544
|17
|R. Frijns Envision Racing
|4
|31
|
+19.106
58'34.561
|0.110
|18
|J. Daruvala Maserati Racing
|18
|31
|
+24.269
58'39.724
|5.163
|19
|S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team
|3
|31
|
+24.573
58'40.028
|0.304
|20
|J. Dennis Andretti Formula E
|1
|31
|
+32.032
58'47.487
|7.459
|dnf
|N. Müller Team Abt
|51
|23
|
+8 Laps
44'04.772
|8 Laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|E. Mortara Mahindra Racing
|48
|3
|
+28 Laps
5'14.161
|20 Laps
|Retirement
View full results
