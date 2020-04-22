Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E could introduce further cost cutting measures

shares
comments
Formula E could introduce further cost cutting measures
By:
Co-author: James Allen
Apr 22, 2020, 1:16 PM

Formula E could introduce further cost cutting measures for teams in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to series founder and chairman Alejandro Agag.

The championship has already announced a one-year delay for the introduction of the facelifted Gen2 Evo bodykit and it has adjusted the homologation regulations.

Teams can either continue with their current 2019-20 powertrain into next season or introduce a new set-up for 2020-21 to retain for two years.

But, speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com for the #thinkingforward series with motorsport leaders, Agag said FE could impose further steps.

We need to know that this is not the end of the world," he said. “There is going to be a tomorrow and it is going to be different. We have to prepare for that. 

“I think with these measures, we acted really, really quick. We have given [the teams] flexibility. 

“Of course, there maybe other measures to cut cost in future.”

One possibility is to delay the introduction of the new Gen3 car, which is originally planned to debut in the 2022-23 season.

But Motorsport.com understands FE wants to stick with the current timetable, even if it means replacing the Gen2 Evo bodykit after only one year.

Agag suggested that another route to cut costs for the teams would be to organise races at purpose-built circuits.

He added: “We can take a couple more months to think about it, to discuss with everyone involved and then to make a decision.

“The priority is going to be cost control and cost reduction for the future.

“Just thinking out loud, imagine you make a Gen3 car that is running at 300Km/h [186mph] and it's with a range of one hour.

“We may think to race maybe at circuits. That reduces the costs in a different direction.

“I'm not saying we're going to do that, but I'm saying there are different variables in this discussion that we need to consider.”

Read Also:

Although the series favours street tracks, the disruption to the season means it is unlikely that cities will be able to rearrange the logistics in time.

A race at the permanent Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, the site of FE pre-season testing, was close to being signed off for 4 April.

This was the date held by the Rome E-Prix, which was postponed, and all the cars were freighted to the circuit and have been stored on site ever since.

Agag added that despite the initial financial trouble faced by FE in its first season, the championship was stable amid the COVID-19 crisis.

He said: "Formula E is going to emerge well; it is at a level of costs that is manageable, the business model is manageable.

"I can send a message to the whole Formula E community that it is going to be in good shape.

"It won't be exactly the same, we have to cut costs and be smart."

Related video

Next article
"High risk" of lockdown violation without live sport - Agag

Previous article

"High risk" of lockdown violation without live sport - Agag
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Matt Kew

Race hub

New York City E-prix

New York City E-prix

10 Jul - 11 Jul
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars drivers launch new simulator

2
Formula 1

How F1's young driver record tumbled, and now can't be beaten

2h
3
NASCAR Cup

Logano to star in next round of Supercars Eseries

55m
4
MotoGP

Pedrosa would now consider wildcard MotoGP return

1h
5
Esports

De Pasquale questions "harsh" Eseries penalty

Latest videos

Formula E: meet the Solar Mamas 09:57
Formula E

Formula E: meet the Solar Mamas

Formula E: UNICEF Announcement 00:35
Formula E

Formula E: UNICEF Announcement

Electric Car Myths Debunked 07:16
Formula E

Electric Car Myths Debunked

Race at Home Challenge: Full Race Highlights 01:57
Formula E

Race at Home Challenge: Full Race Highlights

Race at Home Challenge: Podium interviews 03:07
Formula E

Race at Home Challenge: Podium interviews

Latest news

Formula E could introduce further cost cutting measures
FE

Formula E could introduce further cost cutting measures

"High risk" of lockdown violation without live sport - Agag
FE

"High risk" of lockdown violation without live sport - Agag

No decision about Formula E's Gen3 car until summer
FE

No decision about Formula E's Gen3 car until summer

Gunther beats Vandoorne in FE Esports test race at Monaco
eSpt

Gunther beats Vandoorne in FE Esports test race at Monaco

Formula E extends its series suspension through June
FE

Formula E extends its series suspension through June

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.