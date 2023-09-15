Mortara leaves Maserati MSG Formula E team after six years
Edoardo Mortara will leave the Maserati MSG Formula E team ahead of the 2024 campaign having spent six seasons with the squad.
The Swiss-Italian driver joined the team in 2017 under its then-current guise of Venturi and took to the podium in only his second outing in Hong Kong.
A further 12 podiums followed during his tenure with the squad, including six wins which put him in championship contention during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns.
He finished second in the standings in the former, only seven points behind champion Nyck de Vries, and third in the latter season.
His most recent campaign with the newly rebranded Maserati MSG squad was difficult, though, as he failed to finish on the podium across the 16-race season and finished 14th in the drivers’ standings – 62 points behind team-mate Maximilian Guenther.
Following the poor campaign, it was confirmed on Friday that he would be leaving ahead of the 2023-24 season.
“The past six years of my career have been quite a journey, and it has been an honour to represent the team during this time," said Mortara.
“Since 2017, we have experienced a lot together, it’s been a rollercoaster at times and by learning from the tough moments we faced, we grew to become a competitive outfit, fighting for race wins and world championships.
“I’m proud of the role I played in this. I want to take this opportunity to thank the team for their trust in me and their support, I wish them the best of luck for the future.”
Edoardo Mortara, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Mortara has yet to confirm what his plans are for the 2024 season and whether he will remain in Formula E, while Maserati MSG is expected to announce its driver line-up later this month.
James Rossiter, team principal at Maserati MSG, added: “We would like to thank Edo for his efforts and success over the past six seasons. His experience, knowledge, and expertise have been pivotal in our journey and development as a team.
“On a personal note, it has been a privilege to work with him and we all wish him every success for the future.”
