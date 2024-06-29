All Series
Qualifying report
Formula E Portland ePrix I

Portland E-Prix: Evans grabs pole, Formula E points leader Cassidy 11th

Mitch Evans closes to within 32 points of Jaguar Formula E team-mate Nick Cassidy with pole for the first of two Portland races this weekend

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Upd:
Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Mitch Evans claimed his second Formula E pole of the season for the Portland E-Prix, as title protagonists Nick Cassidy and Pascal Wehrlein both failed to make the duels.

Jaguar driver Evans posted a 1m08.820s which left him 0.196s clear of Andretti’s Norman Nato, having been fastest in the final two sectors.

It means Evans has also closed to within 32 points of team-mate and championship leader Cassidy in the standings, courtesy of the three points for pole.

Nato, however, will have to relinquish his front-row start after he was handed a 10-place grid penalty due to amassing three reprimands for driving infringements in the same season after he was caught exceeding the full course yellow speed limit during FP1.

Evans had progressed to the final after setting a 1m08.664s, the fastest time across qualifying, which left him two and a half tenths clear of McLaren’s Jake Hughes, the Briton set to start on the front-row.

An error for Envision’s Robin Frijns in the opening sector meant he was unable to recover in his showdown with Nato and missed out by 0.280s.

Edoardo Mortara lost any hope of progressing to the semi-finals as the Mahindra driver ran wide on the exit of Turn 11 and took to the grass, allowing Hughes to reach the next stage.

While Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa didn’t quite make it as far as the grass, a wide moment at the same corner cost him dearly against Frijns. He missed out by just 0.046s, despite having been faster in the opening two sectors.

ERT’s Dan Ticktum made it through to the duels for the first time this season after topping the second qualifying group, but was 0.083s slower than Nato in the quarter-finals, while Evans was never headed in his bout against Abt’s Lucas di Grassi, going fastest in all three sectors to finish nearly four tenths clear.

Norman Nato, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Norman Nato, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3



Earlier, championship leader Cassidy failed to progress beyond the opening qualifying group stage as he finished seventh, the Jaguar driver less than one tenth away from making the cut.

First to miss out was Abt’s Nico Muller, followed by Sebastien Buemi (Envision) in the 12-minute session.

Jean-Eric Vergne finished eighth, but the DS Penske driver had his final flying effort ruined after he was forced to take avoiding action into Turn 11 when he came across a slow Sergio Sette Camara on the racing line, with the incident under investigation.

Sette Camara did initially make it through to the duels, but the ERT driver lost several of his best laps due to “overpower in release”, as per the stewards.

McLaren’s Sam Bird and Maximilian Guenther (Maserati MSG) completed the group, which was headed by Hughes, Evans – who had a brief grassy excursion at Turn 4 – di Grassi and Mortara.

Like Cassidy, fellow title protagonist Wehrlein was also unable to progress through to the qualifying duels, finishing fifth in the second group and missing out by 0.021s.

He was joined by reigning champion Jake Dennis ahead of Andretti’s home race and Nissan stand-in Caio Collet, who finished seventh for his Formula E debut having replaced the ill Oliver Rowland.

Collet also beat team-mate Sacha Fenestraz, who was able to take part in qualifying despite damaging his Nissan in a practice crash earlier today.

Stoffel Vandoorne (DS Penske) finished ninth from the second Maserati MSG of Jehan Daruvala, while Nyck de Vries was last for Mahindra despite setting the fastest time in the opening sector.

Formula E Portland E-Prix I Qualifying Results

Cla   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
Mitch Evans Jaguar 1'08.820  
Jake Hughes Nissan 1'08.925 0.105
Robin Frijns Jaguar 1'09.090 0.270
A.F.da Costa Porsche 1'08.924 0.104
Dan Ticktum ERT 1'09.109 0.289
Edoardo Mortara Mahindra 1'27.183 18.363
Nico Müller Mahindra 1'09.998 1.178
Pascal Wehrlein Porsche 1'09.899 1.079
Sébastien Buemi Jaguar 1'10.017 1.197
10  Jake Dennis Porsche 1'10.001 1.181
11  Nick Cassidy Jaguar 1'10.036 1.216
12  Norman Nato Porsche 1'09.016 0.196
13  Lucas di Grassi Mahindra 1'09.357 0.537
14  Caio Collet Nissan 1'10.036 1.216
15  Jean-Éric Vergne DS 1'10.157 1.337
16  Sacha Fenestraz Nissan 1'10.062 1.242
17  S.Vandoorne DS 1'10.098 1.278
18  Max Günther Maserati 1'10.345 1.525
19  Jehan Daruvala Maserati 1'10.127 1.307
20  Sam Bird Nissan 1'10.263 1.443
21  Nyck de Vries Mahindra 1'10.201 1.381
22  S.Sette Câmara ERT 1'10.803 1.983

Portland E-Prix: Da Costa fastest in FP2 as Fenestraz causes red flag
Portland E-Prix: Da Costa wins as Cassidy and Evans throw away victory

Stefan Mackley
Portland E-Prix: Da Costa bags hat-trick of wins, Cassidy non-scores again

Portland E-Prix: Da Costa bags hat-trick of wins, Cassidy non-scores again

Formula E
Portland ePrix II
Portland E-Prix: Da Costa bags hat-trick of wins, Cassidy non-scores again
Evans: Portland penalty that denied Formula E win “a disgrace” as Jaguar considers options

Evans: Portland penalty that denied Formula E win “a disgrace” as Jaguar considers options

Formula E
Portland ePrix I
Evans: Portland penalty that denied Formula E win “a disgrace” as Jaguar considers options
Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Shanghai ePrix II
Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

