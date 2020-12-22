Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul ePrix
23 May
Next event in
151 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
19 Jun
Next event in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City ePrix
10 Jul
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London ePrix I
24 Jul
Next event in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London ePrix II
25 Jul
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Santiago ePrix I / Breaking news

Santiago E-Prix postponed due to COVID-19 crisis

shares
comments
Santiago E-Prix postponed due to COVID-19 crisis
By:

The first round of the 2021 Formula E season in Santiago has been postponed less than a month before it was due to take place.

The double-header event in the capital city of Chile was originally scheduled for 16-17 January at the O'Higgins Park venue.

But FE issued a brief statement on social media on Tuesday evening announcing that the date has now been delayed, and that the championship was working to reschedule the races for later in the first quarter of 2021.

The statement read: "In consultation with the Santiago municipality, the Santiago E-Prix has been postponed.

"The races will no longer take place as a double-header on January 16 and 17 and we are working with the city to finalise dates on which to stage the races later in Q1 of 2021."

This has resulted from the rapid spread of the new strain of the coronavirus identified in Britain.

With five teams - Envision Virgin Racing, Mahindra Racing, Mercedes, NIO 333 and Jaguar Racing - based in the UK, team staff will not be able to travel to the event.

A statement provided to Motorsport.com added: "Due to recent news about Chile temporarily closing its borders with the United Kingdom, in conjunction with the Municipality of Santiago we have agreed to postpone the Santiago E-Prix 2021.

"The double date of January 16 and 17 will not take place.

"Instead, we are working with the city to pin down the dates on which the races will be held later in the first quarter of the year.

"We will officially announce these new dates as part of our January calendar update, when we also confirm the second batch of races for the 2020/21 calendar.

This is the latest major calendar setback for Formula E.

Championship organisers and the FIA issued a full 2020-21 calendar back in June, but that was later retracted.

This followed the postponement of the Mexico (13 February) and Sanya E-Prix (13 March).

To keep disruption to a minimum and in the hope of allowing spectators back into grandstands as local restrictions ease, events will instead be announced in batches.

Only the curtain-raising Saudi Arabia and Chile double-headers were concrete, with more definite dates expected in January.

When the calendar was revealed in June, Santiago's prominence as the season-opener had been unexpected.

The 2020 Santiago E-Prix was thought to have been the last race in the city as local elections were scheduled to be held after this latest calendar was announced.

It was anticipated that should a new administration come to power, there would be insufficient time to agree a deal for a 2020-21 race in time.

Da Costa: “Crazy good” new DS FE car is worth waiting for

Previous article

Da Costa: “Crazy good” new DS FE car is worth waiting for

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Santiago ePrix I
Author Matt Kew

Trending Today

Espargaro "not scared" of Honda MotoGP discovery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro "not scared" of Honda MotoGP discovery

Dennis explains pit stop incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Dennis explains pit stop incident

Latest news

Santiago E-Prix postponed due to COVID-19 crisis
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Santiago E-Prix postponed due to COVID-19 crisis

Da Costa: “Crazy good” new DS FE car is worth waiting for
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Da Costa: “Crazy good” new DS FE car is worth waiting for

McLaren considering Formula E entry under Gen3 rules
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

McLaren considering Formula E entry under Gen3 rules

Dragon confirms Muller for final 2020/21 FE spot
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Dragon confirms Muller for final 2020/21 FE spot

Trending

1
Formula 1

Dennis explains pit stop incident

2
IndyCar

Zanardi: The man whose name is a synonym for “hero”

19h

Latest news

Santiago E-Prix postponed due to COVID-19 crisis
Formula E

Santiago E-Prix postponed due to COVID-19 crisis

Da Costa: “Crazy good” new DS FE car is worth waiting for
Formula E

Da Costa: “Crazy good” new DS FE car is worth waiting for

McLaren considering Formula E entry under Gen3 rules
Formula E

McLaren considering Formula E entry under Gen3 rules

Dragon confirms Muller for final 2020/21 FE spot
Formula E

Dragon confirms Muller for final 2020/21 FE spot

Venturi Formula E team sold to investor group
Formula E

Venturi Formula E team sold to investor group

Latest videos

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Official testing in Valencia 01:57
Formula E
Dec 11, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Official testing in Valencia

Formula E: Audi garage tour with Allan McNish in Berlin – Season 6 finale 04:20
Formula E
Nov 30, 2020

Formula E: Audi garage tour with Allan McNish in Berlin – Season 6 finale

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle 22:00
Formula E
Sep 14, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship 01:35
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E 00:54
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.