Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Maserati MSG’s Gunther heads opening day of Formula E testing Next / Why is CUPRA coming to Formula E and what's its goal?
Formula E Analysis

The "tricks" Formula E teams must understand with Hankook's new tyres

Formula E’s teams have spent the winter trying to understand the all-new Gen3 machinery – but a switch to Hankook tyres has made the transition even more difficult.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
The "tricks" Formula E teams must understand with Hankook's new tyres

After eight seasons of using Michelins, the series awarded Hankook with the contract for the 2022-23 season and beyond. Although the overall brief has remained the same for the Korean manufacturer, which has been asked to produce tyres for all weathers, the construction presents an entirely different challenge.

Named the Hankook iON, the development of the tyre has had to be all things to all people; for Hankook, it must be a visible demonstration of its technology to a new racing audience. For Formula E, the tyres should align with the championship’s increased sustainability drive, and for the teams, it must offer an acceptable level of performance.

From the sustainability perspective, Hankook says that 30% of the construction includes sustainably sourced products – including natural rubber and resins.

That’s arguably something of a compromise in terms of performance; because it’s easier for chemical engineers to manipulate and create artificial compounds without paying too much regard to where they’re sourced or how they’re disposed, it may be more difficult to address the performance points of the tyre.

Add to that the challenge of having to make the tyres work in all weather conditions, and it becomes a fine balancing act to achieve.

Regardless, Hankook has put its time in since winning the tyre tender process, and its motorsport director Manfred Sandbichler explained that the process of pinning down a final compound to use was extensive.

Dan Ticktum, NIO 333

Dan Ticktum, NIO 333

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“This [the tyres at Valencia] is the final spec, I can tell you for sure. And how many different specs we have tested...my goodness, it’s around 60, 70, maybe even 80 different specs.

Read Also:

“But this depends on the construction, the compound, then you change the construction, get a different compound and you change only the compound again. So therefore, this is [why it is a] high number. But this is a regular number of testing procedures that everyone does.”

One of the more interesting side stories of the Hankook tyre is that the compound is almost split down the middle; the outside of the tyre is stiffer while the inside is softer, and that means it will respond to different cornering conditions differently.

If we consider the tyres running at a slight negative camber, where the top of the wheel slants inward, the softer part of the tyre has the bigger contact patch. In cornering, where the outside wheel is loaded up and the car enters into yaw, this puts more energy through the stiffer part of the tyre.

“It’s a softer compound on the inside, and a stiffer compound [on the outside],” explains Jaguar technical director Phil Charles. “And there's a subtlety when I say that because when you describe compounds, one word doesn't do enough. It can be that its behaviour can be stiffer, but deliver more or different grip or different cornering stiffness.

“Within one tyre, you've got two different behaving compounds. It's how you use the tyre and depends on how those two compounds are in use in cornering conditions, in a straight line, as you hit the brake compared to as you're leaning into it in a long corner.”

Lucas di Grassi, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro, Andre Lotterer, Andretti-Porsche

Lucas di Grassi, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro, Andre Lotterer, Andretti-Porsche

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Naturally, much of the off-season has been spent understanding the new rubber, alongside reliability and performance testing of the new components.

Overall compared to the Michelins, the general consensus is that the tyre is a much harder composition – and Mahindra’s Lucas di Grassi suggested that the Hankook boots could last “12 races” in low-grip conditions like Rome or Monaco.

While the new tyre is more robust than its predecessor, that’s not to say that it can pound around a circuit indefinitely.

Sam Bird, who has been able to get back in the saddle after breaking his hand in last year’s London E-Prix, explains that Jaguar has been seeking to work the tyre hard to find its limits. He reckons that there will be a defined drop-off, which could introduce another subplot to the races.

"We found that it has a does definitely have a shelf life,” Bird says. “And then it takes a big drop in performance.

“So we're going to see different people with different tyre lives in the race. And when you get to a certain point, you feel like you're driving the same, but there's a big dip in performance.

“And you're like, ‘why am I only doing that time? I think I should be half a second, a second quicker.’ And you're not. That could be quite interesting in the race.”

Ultimately, getting acquainted with the Hankook has been a gargantuan learning process; if Michelin had remained on board, the teams would have an idea of where to benchmark the new cars against the old chassis owing to similar DNA in the tyre construction.

Edoardo Mortara, Maserati MSG Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore

Edoardo Mortara, Maserati MSG Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

But with a completely new supplier, everything changes. With zero carryover on both fronts, the teams are effectively in a similar position to where Formula E kicked off from during the Donington tests ahead of the 2014-15 season.

That means tyre models have to be developed from the ground up, without any commonality in cars to hinge the differences on.

While the overall feeling with the tyre is that it immediately offers less in the way of grip, engineers are continuing to make inroads with the construction and will eventually find whittle their models down to a consistent working window.

The drivers, too, are willing to remain patient – and are sympathetic to the challenge that Hankook has faced.

“The Michelins had their own tricks as well to understand,” explains 2019-20 champion Antonio Felix da Costa, now of Porsche.

“We were all mastering them after many, many years with those tyres. I always tell to my tyre guy in the team that he has the hardest job in the whole because to understand tyres, it's such a difficult thing.

“Obviously, Hankook gives everyone the same amount of information to make it fair. It's an important job in the team.

“We're going through that process; there's still a lot to discover. At the end, they're playing some tricks on us, sometimes in a good way. But it's part of the process - and it's a fun process.”

The true breakthroughs in tyre performance won’t come until later, once the teams get a much more representative feel for the Hankooks on a ‘proper’ Formula E circuit.

In that lies an avenue in development that is rich in rewards – but it’s ultimately down to the engineers to exploit them. Each team will find different adaptations for the Hankook tyres, and it should create a battle that ebbs and flows – particularly as the other variables continue to be developed through the year.

Rene Rast, McLaren

Rene Rast, McLaren

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Maserati MSG’s Gunther heads opening day of Formula E testing
Previous article

Maserati MSG’s Gunther heads opening day of Formula E testing
Next article

Why is CUPRA coming to Formula E and what's its goal?

Why is CUPRA coming to Formula E and what's its goal?
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Mortara: "Not fair" to compare old and new FE cars yet
Formula E

Mortara: "Not fair" to compare old and new FE cars yet

Gunther holds onto Formula E test lead after day two in Valencia
Formula E

Gunther holds onto Formula E test lead after day two in Valencia

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime
Formula 1

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

Latest news

Masi joins Karting Australia Board
Kart Kart

Masi joins Karting Australia Board

Former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has been named as a Karting Australia board member.

The Honda driver aiming to shed "quiet and shy" image
Super Formula Super Formula

The Honda driver aiming to shed "quiet and shy" image

Honda driver Hiroki Otsu says he wants to overturn perceptions that he is "quiet and shy" next season after losing his drive in Super Formula for 2023.

Walkinshaw confirms Super2 return
Supercars Supercars

Walkinshaw confirms Super2 return

Walkinshaw Andretti United has formally announced it will return to Super2 next year with a two-car programme.

Bronze GT3 class added to Bathurst 12 Hour
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bronze GT3 class added to Bathurst 12 Hour

An all-Bronze GT3 class has been added to class structure of the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Prime

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

With Mercedes gone and DS moving teams, Jaguar has a big opportunity at the start of Formula E's Gen3 era. The technical challenges in understanding the new car have been vast, with senior figures James Barclay and Phil Charles outlining to Motorsport.com the pitfalls along the way

Formula E
Dec 1, 2022
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes teammate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season Prime

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

With his winning streak coming to an end this season, the 2021-22 Formula E season was tumultuous for Sam Bird, failing to gather momentum as Jaguar generally struggled. But the long-term favourite looks forward to bouncing back next season as the championship enters its new era

Formula E
Aug 30, 2022
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2 Prime

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

The 2021-2022 Formula E season finale brought the curtain down on the Gen2 era of the all-electric world championship. It elevated FE to new heights, fulfilling its intended directive. While it is a good launching pad for the impending Gen3 cycle, there are certain aspects the series must tackle for the new era to have the same impact as its predecessor

Formula E
Aug 16, 2022
The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge Prime

The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge

The odds were heavily stacked in Stoffel Vandoorne’s favour to capture the Formula E crown at the Seoul finale, but chief rival Mitch Evans applied maximum pressure with victory in the first race. It meant Vandoorne had to show his resolve to reproduce the key qualities he held all season to complete his march to the title

Formula E
Aug 15, 2022
Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Prime

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Stoffel Vandoorne is on the brink of the Formula E title with a commanding lead ahead of the Seoul finale, but both rivals and unknowns still stand in his way. Here’s a run through of what Vandoorne must overcome to clinch the championship and how his competition will look to pull off the biggest of shocks.

Formula E
Aug 10, 2022
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon Prime

How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

It might not look like the most glittering of Formula E campaigns, but Dragon Penske’s youngster has caught the eye of those who count despite his future remaining unclear. Regardless of the distortion, Sergio Sette Camara has a clear vision of what he’s focused on and how to get there.

Formula E
Aug 4, 2022
How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London Prime

How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London

The penultimate stop on Formula E's world tour took in London's ExCeL, where the championship contenders were upstaged by two first-time winners in 2022. Andretti’s Jake Dennis kept the home fires burning in the first race as Venturi’s Lucas di Grassi claimed the second, but two consistent finishes mean its advantage Stoffel Vandoorne heading to the Seoul finale.

Formula E
Aug 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.