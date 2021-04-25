Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem
Formula E / Valencia E-Prix II / Qualifying report

Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track

By:

Jake Dennis snared his rookie Formula E pole position by a massive nine tenths ahead of the second Valencia E-Prix as the BMW Andretti racer dominated a drying qualifying session. 

Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track

The championship newcomer scored his first single-seater pole since an October 2015 run to the front row of the European Formula 3 grid at Hockenheim thanks to his 1m28.548s effort. 

Fastest in all three sectors at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, having also topped the group stages, Dennis claimed top spot by 0.863s ahead of Porsche driver Andre Lotterer in the superpole contest. 

The drying line contributed to a 4.2s lap time swing between group one provisional polesitter Pascal Wehrlein’s early benchmark and the eventual effort from Dennis. 

Mahindra Racing’s Alex Lynn will start second thanks to a five-place grid penalty for Lotterer, despite having snatched provisional pole by close to 0.5s at the time of his final run but fell to an eventual 1.2s off the pace as conditions favoured those last to take to the Tarmac.

The recovering NIO 333 team, which failed to score a point last season, will line up third and fourth as new signing Tom Blomqvist nabbed his best-ever series grid spot and led team mainstay Oliver Turvey. 

Norman Nato, the first driver to run in superpole, felt the effects of the big gain in lap time for his rivals and so ended up 1.941s off the top spot for Venturi Racing in sixth, and will start fifth.

Such was the incredible track evolution between the third and fourth qualifying groups as the track dried, the last six drivers to run on circuit all then locked out the superpole shootout. 

That meant long-time provisional polesitter Jean-Eric Vergne was the first driver to miss out on the top-six battle to finish seventh-fastest in qualifying, the group three DS Techeetah runner having managed to overcome a slight mistake at Turn 8 to initially smash his rivals by close to 0.3s. 

The Nissan e.dams duo of Oliver Rowland and Sebastien Buemi delivered smooth sessions to land the eighth and ninth-fastest times of the drying session as Dragon Penske Autosport driver Sergio Sette Camara converted his lap set in group three into a top-10 start. 

Alexander Sims, Vergne’s nearest group three rival, edged defending champion Antonio Felix da Costa – the long-time Saturday race leader throwing away the better part of three tenths following a mistake in the final sector. 

Porsche racer Pascal Wehrlein had come fastest out of the blocks, setting the benchmark time in group one and holding onto top spot for some time thanks to a flying run through the middle sector that found him almost half a second. But a drying line relegated him to 13th

Envision Virgin Racing driver Nick Cassidy looked like a dead cert for a second pole in as many weeks when he found a mammoth 1.5s seconds from the opening half of the lap. 

But he threw away his group three effort when he ran his car’s outside-front tyre over the painted kerb on the approach to Turn 12, which dragged him off the asphalt at a cost of 2s. 

The championship-leading Mercedes duo of Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries managed only 19th and 20th as Nico Muller fell victim to a bizarre error to line up 22nd

The Dragon Penske Autosport racer caught his glove on the steering wheel through the final sector, which knocked a switch and took his car out of the full-power mode.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'28.548
2 36 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'29.411 0.863
3 94 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
India Mahindra Racing 1'29.737 1.189
4 88 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'30.202 1.654
5 8 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'30.403 1.855
6 71 France Norman Nato
Monaco Venturi 1'30.489 1.941
7 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 1'33.198 4.650
8 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 1'33.336 4.788
9 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'33.390 4.842
10 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'33.452 4.904
11 29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 1'33.479 4.931
12 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'33.604 5.056
13 99 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'33.745 5.197
14 33 Germany René Rast
Germany Team Abt 1'33.879 5.331
15 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'33.898 5.350
16 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'34.115 5.567
17 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'34.166 5.618
18 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'34.378 5.830
19 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'34.416 5.868
20 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'34.419 5.871
21 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'34.480 5.932
22 6 Switzerland Nico Müller
United States Dragon Racing 1'34.588 6.040
23 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 1'34.610 6.062
24 28 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 1'41.980 13.432
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Previous article

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Valencia E-Prix II
Sub-event Qualifying
Drivers Andre Lotterer
Teams Porsche Team
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Super Formula

Fukuzumi devastated to lose win after "perfect" weekend

1h
2
WRC

Toyota praises Ogier for "professional" drive after Croatia crash

27min
3
Supercars

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off

4
IndyCar

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta beats Harvey to pole position

15h
5
IndyCar

Firestone denies IndyCar tire “lottery” at St. Petersburg

9h
Latest news
Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track
Formula E

Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track

1h
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Prime
Formula E

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

3h
Buemi frustrated after first-lap collision with Lotterer
Formula E

Buemi frustrated after first-lap collision with Lotterer

14h
Da Costa: Formula E "joke of the week" after Valencia farce
Formula E

Da Costa: Formula E "joke of the week" after Valencia farce

15h
FIA: Valencia race shows "how difficult" it is to win in FE
Formula E

FIA: Valencia race shows "how difficult" it is to win in FE

16h
Latest videos
Jaguar Racing | Race Week VLOG | Valencia E-Prix 04:31
Formula E
2h

Jaguar Racing | Race Week VLOG | Valencia E-Prix

de Vries: Formula E not at fault for Valencia chaos 00:26
Formula E
2h

de Vries: Formula E not at fault for Valencia chaos

Formula E nail biter in Valencia 04:08
Formula E
19h

Formula E nail biter in Valencia

Formula E to make Valencia debut 04:41
Formula E
Apr 23, 2021

Formula E to make Valencia debut

Remainder of the 2021 Formula E calender finalised 00:37
Formula E
Apr 22, 2021

Remainder of the 2021 Formula E calender finalised

More from
Matt Kew
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Prime
Formula E / Special feature

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Da Costa: Formula E "joke of the week" after Valencia farce Valencia ePrix I
Formula E / News

Da Costa: Formula E "joke of the week" after Valencia farce

FIA: Valencia race shows "how difficult" it is to win in FE Valencia ePrix I
Formula E / News

FIA: Valencia race shows "how difficult" it is to win in FE

More from
Andre Lotterer
Buemi frustrated after first-lap collision with Lotterer Valencia ePrix I
Formula E / News

Buemi frustrated after first-lap collision with Lotterer

Porsche's Lotterer defends Rome collision with Vandoorne Rome ePrix I
Formula E / Breaking news

Porsche's Lotterer defends Rome collision with Vandoorne

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime
IndyCar / Special feature

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

More from
Porsche Team
What made Dan Gurney one of racing’s ultimate heroes
Formula 1 / Special feature

What made Dan Gurney one of racing’s ultimate heroes

Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans / Breaking news

Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours

Why even Porsche cannot be certain of Formula E success Prime
Formula E / Analysis

Why even Porsche cannot be certain of Formula E success

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
3h
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021

Trending Today

Toyota praises Ogier for "professional" drive after Croatia crash
WRC WRC / News

Toyota praises Ogier for "professional" drive after Croatia crash

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta beats Harvey to pole position
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Qualifying report

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta beats Harvey to pole position

Tickford, MSR submit Supercars entry EOIs
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford, MSR submit Supercars entry EOIs

Honda takes covers off 2021 World Superbike challenger
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Honda takes covers off 2021 World Superbike challenger

Williams explains Latifi's step forward in performance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Williams explains Latifi's step forward in performance

Verstappen surprised how good wet start was at Imola
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen surprised how good wet start was at Imola

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

F1 driver training: What's their workout regime, diet, cardio & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 driver training: What's their workout regime, diet, cardio & more

Latest news

Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track
Formula E Formula E / Qualifying report

Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Prime
Formula E Formula E / Special feature

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Buemi frustrated after first-lap collision with Lotterer
Formula E Formula E / News

Buemi frustrated after first-lap collision with Lotterer

Da Costa: Formula E "joke of the week" after Valencia farce
Formula E Formula E / News

Da Costa: Formula E "joke of the week" after Valencia farce

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.