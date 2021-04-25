Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track
Formula E / Valencia E-Prix II / Race report

Valencia E-Prix: Rookie Dennis scores lights-to-flag win for BMW

By:

Jake Dennis converted his maiden Formula E pole position into a first championship win in the second Valencia E-Prix as a penalty and collision quashed the threat from second place.  

Valencia E-Prix: Rookie Dennis scores lights-to-flag win for BMW

The BMW Andretti driver led from lights to flag against expectation and remained in total control at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in a race that showcased the need to manage energy. 

At a permanent track where holding first place was seen as a disadvantage while others could chase in the slipstream and pass late on, Dennis controlled the race to win by 1.5 seconds. 

He led the race slowly off the line as the entire grid fell into an early procession to preserve energy for an expected late sprint finish and kept early chaser Alex Lynn four tenths behind. 

Lynn looked good for the win as he stuck to the rear of Dennis’s car but when he activated attack mode he fell behind fourth-place starter Oliver Turvey as Dennis remained in first. 

Dennis did not sprint away to preserve energy, meaning that when Turvey ran out of his higher power attack mode boost, Lynn was able to close back up. 

But the Mahindra Racing driver was then punted from the chasing Norman Nato into the tight Turn 9 and that knocked Lynn’s car sideways and onto the gravel where he slipped to ninth. 

Venturi Racing driver Nato would then be handed a five-second time penalty meaning his second place across the line became an eventual fifth. 

That gave Dennis breathing space in the lead and he then slowed the pace further to allow the race timer to tick down to zero, leaving only a one-lap flat-out sprint to the flag. 

That reprimand for Nato handed Andre Lotterer the second spot on the podium for Porsche as Lynn managed to recover to fourth on the road and third in the amended results. 

Audi driver Rene Rast bucked the trend by activating his second attack mode very early on and that allowed the driver who started in 14th to run in contention for a surprise podium. 

But severe late energy management dropped to sixth place as Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland capitalised for fourth place. 

Two-time champion Jean-Eric Vergne converted his seventh in qualifying to the same result in the race for DS Techeetah as NIO 333 charger Turvey dropped to an eventual eighth. 

The second Venturi machine of Edoardo Mortara ran to ninth as Lucas di Grassi deployed his fanboost late on to record a double overtake into Turn 1 and complete the top 10. 

Dennis’ teammate Maximilian Guenther recorded from last on the grid, after his qualifying lap time was deleted, up to 12th ahead of Nick Cassidy – also recovering after his time was thrown out as well. 

Defending champion Antonio Felix da Costa suffered a technical fault that meant he could not activate his attack mode, which then earned him a drivethrough penalty. 

He finished 22nd ahead of Alexander Sims, the Mahindra Racing driver also taking an early trip through the pitlane after the team overcooled the car’s battery on the grid. 

The only retirement was for Mercedes racer Stoffel Vandoorne, who was squeezed into an inside tyre wall in a dice with Nissan e.dams driver Sebastien Buemi in the fight for 11th. 

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport
2 36 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1.483
3 94 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
India Mahindra Racing 2.428
4 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 2.870
5 71 France Norman Nato
Monaco Venturi 5.811
6 33 Germany René Rast
Germany Team Abt 8.122
7 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 8.782
8 8 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 11.292
9 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 12.014
10 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 12.405
11 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 13.295
12 28 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 13.594
13 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 14.329
14 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 15.151
15 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 17.213
16 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 18.444
17 88 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 18.885
18 99 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 19.274
19 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 19.756
20 6 Switzerland Nico Müller
United States Dragon Racing 21.069
21 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 32.079
22 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 59.698
23 29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 1'04.277
5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 10 Laps
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track

Previous article

Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Valencia E-Prix II
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton, Wallace react to Chauvin guilty verdict

2
MotoGP

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit

3
IndyCar

St. Petersburg IndyCar facts and figures

4
IndyCar

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta beats Harvey to pole position

18h
5
IndyCar

IRL: CHAMPCAR/CART: Team Penske's Gary Buckner passed away

Latest news
Valencia E-Prix: Rookie Dennis scores lights-to-flag win for BMW
Formula E

Valencia E-Prix: Rookie Dennis scores lights-to-flag win for BMW

36m
Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track
Formula E

Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track

4h
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Prime
Formula E

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

6h
Buemi frustrated after first-lap collision with Lotterer
Formula E

Buemi frustrated after first-lap collision with Lotterer

17h
Da Costa blasts FIA claims after controversial Valencia FE race
Formula E

Da Costa blasts FIA claims after controversial Valencia FE race

18h
Latest videos
Formula E: Dennis on pole at Valencia for race 2 00:30
Formula E
1h

Formula E: Dennis on pole at Valencia for race 2

Jaguar Racing | Race Week VLOG | Valencia E-Prix 04:31
Formula E
5h

Jaguar Racing | Race Week VLOG | Valencia E-Prix

de Vries: Formula E not at fault for Valencia chaos 00:26
Formula E
5h

de Vries: Formula E not at fault for Valencia chaos

Formula E nail biter in Valencia 04:08
Formula E
22h

Formula E nail biter in Valencia

Formula E to make Valencia debut 04:41
Formula E
Apr 23, 2021

Formula E to make Valencia debut

More from
Matt Kew
Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track Valencia E-Prix II
Formula E / Qualifying report

Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Prime
Formula E / Special feature

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Da Costa blasts FIA claims after controversial Valencia FE race Valencia E-Prix I
Formula E / News

Da Costa blasts FIA claims after controversial Valencia FE race

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
6h
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021

Trending Today

Hamilton, Wallace react to Chauvin guilty verdict
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton, Wallace react to Chauvin guilty verdict

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit

St. Petersburg IndyCar facts and figures
IndyCar IndyCar / Preview

St. Petersburg IndyCar facts and figures

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta beats Harvey to pole position
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Qualifying report

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta beats Harvey to pole position

IRL: CHAMPCAR/CART: Team Penske's Gary Buckner passed away
IndyCar IndyCar / Obituary

IRL: CHAMPCAR/CART: Team Penske's Gary Buckner passed away

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown
Video Inside
General General / Special feature

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown

Williams explains Latifi's step forward in performance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Williams explains Latifi's step forward in performance

Mazepin fastest for Mercedes in Barcelona F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Mazepin fastest for Mercedes in Barcelona F1 test

Latest news

Valencia E-Prix: Rookie Dennis scores lights-to-flag win for BMW
Formula E Formula E / Race report

Valencia E-Prix: Rookie Dennis scores lights-to-flag win for BMW

Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track
Formula E Formula E / Qualifying report

Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Prime
Formula E Formula E / Special feature

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Buemi frustrated after first-lap collision with Lotterer
Formula E Formula E / News

Buemi frustrated after first-lap collision with Lotterer

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.