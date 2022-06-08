Tickets Subscribe
Formula E News

Wehrlein has "good first impression" of Porsche Gen3 Formula E car

Pascal Wehrlein has had a "good first impression" of the new Porsche Gen3 Formula E car, as the German marque conducted a shakedown session at its Weissach test track.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Wehrlein has "good first impression" of Porsche Gen3 Formula E car

The all-new Gen3 car will be employed in Formula E for the upcoming 2022-23 season, and features a 350kW drive motor in addition to a 250kW front-mounted regenerative motor - for a total regeneration capacity of 600kW

This means that approximately 40% of all energy used in next season's races will have come from regeneration, up from around 25% on the current Gen2 car.

The car also features all-new Hankook tyres, and the bodywork features recycled carbonfibre in the championship's bid to improve its sustainability credentials.

Wehrlein completed Porsche's first run in the new machinery, albeit not at full power, but spoke highly of his first experience of the new car.

“It was a very interesting day and an awesome experience to drive our new Gen3 car for the first time," Wehrlein said.

"It feels great and I'm excited to test it at full power soon. The first impressions today were also very good and it made me hungry for more."

Porsche Gen 3 car
Porsche Gen 3 car
1/12

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Gen 3 car
Porsche Gen 3 car
2/12

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Florian Modlinger, Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche Gen 3 car
Florian Modlinger, Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche Gen 3 car
3/12

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Gen 3 car
Porsche Gen 3 car
4/12

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Gen 3 car
Porsche Gen 3 car
5/12

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Gen 3 car
Porsche Gen 3 car
6/12

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Gen 3 car
Porsche Gen 3 car
7/12

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Gen 3 car
Porsche Gen 3 car
8/12

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Gen 3 car
Porsche Gen 3 car
9/12

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Gen 3 car
Porsche Gen 3 car
10/12

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Gen 3 car
Porsche Gen 3 car
11/12

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche Gen 3 car
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche Gen 3 car
12/12

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Formula E director Florian Modlinger added that the first run of the new car will give the team the capacity to continue to work on getting the Gen3 machinery's systems in order ahead of the first group tests at an undisclosed date.

“We took the first step towards Gen3 today, with the successful rollout on our test track at the development centre," Modlinger said.

"I want to thank the team for their huge effort in making this possible. It was a lot of work technologically and operationally to get our new car out on the track for Season 9 and to drive the first kilometres.

"We’re now looking forward to the next few days and weeks and to making further progress with the car. We’ll work on better aligning the systems and then the car’s performance.”

Porsche will become a supplier for the first time in Formula E next season, having previously sewn up a deal with Andretti - which will take the manufacturer's powertrains on a "long term deal" after its deal with BMW ended.

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Prime
Formula E Formula E

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Prime

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Jean-Eric Vergne had comfortably taken a landmark pole for Formula E's first visit to Indonesia and looked set to win his first race of a highly consistent campaign. But the DS Techeetah driver couldn't answer a late attack from Jaguar's Mitch Evans, who profited from the Frenchman's change in battery management tactics to seize a third win of the campaign

Formula E
Jun 6, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner Prime

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Briton

Formula E
May 10, 2022
How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco Prime

How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is struggling, but its Formula E arm is in fine form at the moment and once again leads the drivers' standings courtesy of Stoffel Vandoorne. Here's how the Belgian took a well-judged Monaco victory to emerge at the head of the brewing four-way championship tussle

Formula E
May 2, 2022
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Prime

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome Prime

How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome

Mitch Evans and Jaguar dominated the Rome E-Prix weekend, winning both races to bring alive a season in which he'd scored just one point from the previous three weekends. Supreme overtaking and strategy proved key in bringing the Kiwi back into title contention on a weekend that he was, his rivals conceded, “in a different league”

Formula E
Apr 11, 2022
How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated.

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
