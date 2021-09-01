Bruno Senna leads 1-2 victory for Williams Esports in Belgium

Bruno Senna becomes the fifth different winner in the RCCO World eX Championship and Williams Esports only the second team to score a 1-2 victory after the latest round of #RacingForTheClimate at Spa-Francorchamps. Senna won ahead of teammate Martin Štefanko, while Romain Grosjean put on a strong showing on his return, but was unlucky in the Final.

Despite getting off to a rocky start by losing out to Romain Grosjean in Level 1 in what was a tremendous former-F1-driver battle, Bruno Senna from Williams Esports bounced back to win Level 2 and, together with Grosjean, progressed all the way to the Final. Senna’s teammate and the winner of the previous World eX round at Estoril in Portugal, Martin Štefanko, held his own during the levels against the Esports drivers and raced against his teammate in Level 5, the Final, taking the win in front of Senna and ensuring an all Willliams-Esports final.

Alen Terzic, BS+COMPETITION (esports) leads Photo by: VCO

For Grosjean, a day of very strong pace came to an end with a failed passing attempt on the two Williams drivers on lap one of the Final. The Indycar rookie sensation went wide at Eau Rouge and was collected by Michi Hoyer when he rejoined the racing line at the exit of Raidillon. In the Super Final, Štefanko led the way initially in front of his Williams Esports teammate until Senna passed him for the lead on the outside of the Les Combes corner, which he held to the finish line. The result ensures that both of the Williams Esports drivers have secured their spots in the finale on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife that will be held on November 16.

“It is great to take my first World eX win and congratulations to the team for its second victory in a row. Thank you also to my teammate, Martin, and I will see him in the finale in November,” said a very happy Senna after the Super Final in Belgium. The championship leader with three victories so far this season, Lasse Sørensen from TK9 ESPEED, left Spa empty-handed. The young Dane made it through to Level 3 and crossed the line in second place.

However, Sørensen was given his third yellow card for making contact and spinning Henry Drury around and was thus disqualified from the race, which ended his chances of progressing further in Belgium. The overall podium was rounded out by Phillippe Denes from BS+COMPETITION, the winner of the Malaysian eX Prix earlier this year. Wild card Esteban Muth was the best-placed Belgian driver in the field at Spa.

World eX now prepares for the next round of the inaugural season with Monza in Italy as the next host of #RacingForTheClimate on Tuesday, September 28.

Esteban Muth, Wild Card (pro) Photo by: VCO

2021 RCCO World eX Championship – #BelgianeXPrix Results

1st #16 Bruno Senna (BR) Williams Esports (pro)

2nd #98 Martin Štefanko (CZ) Williams Esports (esports)

3rd #89 Philippe Denes (NL) BS+COMPETITION (pro)

4th #10 Risto Kappet (EST) R8G Esports (esports)

5th #99 Michi Hoyer (D) Absolute Racing (esports)

6th #8 Romain Grosjean (F) R8G Esports (pro)

7th #61 Jernej Simoncic (SLO) Wild Card (esports)

8th #33 Henry Drury (GB) Patrick Long Esports (pro)

9th #27 Alen Terzic (SLO) BS+COMPETITION (esports)

10th #9 Andreas Jochimsen (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (esports)

11th #45 Frank Biela (D) Biela Racing Team EURONICS (pro)

12th #15 Patric Niederhauser (CH) NIANCO esports (pro)

13th #28 Thomas Schmid (CH) NIANCO esports (esports)

14th #62 Esteban Muth (B) Wild Card (pro)

15th #7 Lasse Sørensen (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (pro)

16th #31 Fabrice Cornelis (B) Esports Team WRT (esports)

17th #29 Liam de Waal (NL) Patrick Long Esports (esports)

18th #22 Alister Yoong (MAL) Axle Sports (pro)

19th #11 Luca Kita (D) Biela Racing Team EURONICS (esports)

20th #21 Josh Purwien (AUS) Axle Sports (esports)

21st #16 Bruno Carneiro (BR) Williams Esports (pro)

22nd #32 Dries Vanthoor (B) Esports Team WRT (pro)

World eX drivers’ championship after 7 of 10 rounds:

1st #7 Lasse Sørensen (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (pro) 3 wins

2nd #98 Martin Štefanko (CZ) Williams Esports (esports) 1 win

3rd #10 Risto Kappet (EST) R8G Esports (esports) 1 win

4th #89 Philippe Denes (USA) BS+COMPETITION (pro) 1 win

5th #16 Bruno Senna (BR) Williams Esports (pro) 1 win

6th #8 Gordon Mutch (GB) R8G Esports (pro)

World eX teams’ championship after 7 of 10 rounds:

1st TK9 E-SPEED 3 wins

2nd Williams Esports 2 wins

3rd R8G Esports 1 win

4th BS+COMPETITION 1 win

5th Esports Team WRT

6th Absolute Racing

Next Race: eX Prix of Italy, Monza (September 28, 21:00 CEST)