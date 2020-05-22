Esports
Esports / Race report

Germain Gaming takes double win at Mid-Ohio

shares
comments
Germain Gaming takes double win at Mid-Ohio
By:
May 22, 2020, 1:44 AM

The second leg of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League season got underway Thursday evening at virtual Mid-Ohio with the NASCAR Truck Series machines.

Xbox One

Daniel Buttafuoco led Luis Zaiter at the start of the first 20 lap race.

Buttafuoco quickly drove off as Nick Walker moved around Zaiter for second, who continued to drop back.

Halfway through the race, the Germain driver gave up a massive 16-second lead for a scheduled pit stop. The rest of the field quickly followed. 

Five laps later, they returned to pit road but hope was all but gone for Walker to match the blistering pace of Buttafuoco, who cycled back into the lead a lead exceeding 22 seconds. 

 

At the finish, Buttafuoco captured a dominant victory, 26 seconds clear of Walker in second. Zaiter was able to fight his way back to third and score a podium result.

It was Buttafuoco's second victory of the season following his triumph at another road course -- Watkins Glen. The win hands him the early points lead at the start of Segment 2.

PS4

Buttafuoco's teammate Kyle Arnold led the way at the start of the PS4 race, followed by Maxwell Castro. 

This race was filled with contact as drivers fought tooth-and-nail for every position. Up front though, Arnold tried to mimic his teammate and score another flag-to-flag win for Germain Gaming. 

As pit stops cycled through, Arnold continued to hold a slight advantage over Castro. The leaders filed down pit road for the final time with five laps to go and Castro remained within two seconds of the race lead.

The Segment 1 winner began to close in on Arnold in the waning moments of the race. These two drivers have a history, as they came together in spectacular fashion for the race win at Watkins Glen.

There would be no such fireworks this time, but Castro did make a run at it. He was able to get to the outside of Arnold on the final lap and the two made slight contact before Arnold cleared Castro through the final left hander. 

Like Buttafuoco, this marks Arnold's second victory of the season and gives him the early points lead in Segment 2.

Harbin, Gritton and Stone rounded out the top-five. 

 

