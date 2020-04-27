Marquez leads line-up for Virtual GP at Jerez

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the first 11 rounds of the 2020 MotoGP season to be cancelled or postponed, with the campaign not likely to start until August at the earliest.

In lieu of real-world competition, MotoGP organised two #StayAtHomeGPs on the official MotoGP 19 video game with grids made up exclusively of current MotoGP riders.

Expanding on the concept this weekend to replace the Spanish Grand Prix, and as part of fundraising effort for the Two Wheels for Life charity, MotoGP has launched its first Virtual GP.

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez and his rookie brother Alex – who won the first #StayAtHomeGP staged at the virtual Mugello circuit – head the line-up for Honda, while the factory Yamaha squad will be represented by Maverick Vinales.

Fabio Quartararo will line-up on his Petronas SRT Yamaha, with the Ducati contingent represented by Danilo Petrucci on the works team bike, Austria #StayAtHomeGP winner Francesco Bagnaia for Pramac and Avintia’s Tito Rabat.

Suzuki’s Alex Rins, Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and the Tech3 KTM duo of Miguel Oliveira and Iker Lecuona complete the MotoGP line-up.

The rules outlined by MotoGP stipulate that the 11 teams can only field one rider each, though Honda is exempt from this as reigning world champions.

The works KTM team ceded its place, hence the extra Tech3 entry, while neither LCR rider is able to contest the event.

The race will be 13 laps around Jerez on Sunday, representing half distance of the real race, while highlights of qualifying will be shown prior to the race.

In the Moto2 class, a 10-rider line-up headed by 2018 Moto3 world champion Jorge Martin (KTM Ajo), while Qatar winner Albert Arenas leads the entry list for the Moto3 contest.

Both races will be run over eight laps.

The event, which will be run on the newly-released MotoGP 20 game, is due to get underway at 2pm and will be broadcast worldwide.

MotoGP entry list

Repsol Honda Team: Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez

Ducati Team: Danilo Petrucci

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Maverick Viñales

Team Suzuki Ecstar: Alex Rins

Petronas Yamaha SRT: Fabio Quartararo

Pramac Racing: Francesco Bagnaia

Reale Avintia Racing: Tito Rabat

Red Bull KTM Tech 3*: Miguel Oliveira, Iker Lecuona

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini: Lorenzo Savadori

Moto2 entry list

Red Bull KTM Ajo: Jorge Martin

Flexbox HP 40: Lorenzo Baldassarri

Italtrans Racing Team: Enea Bastianini

American Racing: Marcos Ramirez

Beta Tools Speed Up: Jorge Navarro

Liqui Moly Intact GP: Marcel Schrötter

Aspar Team: Aron Canet

Petronas Sprinta Racing: Jake Dixon

NTS RW Racing GP: Bo Bendsneyder

Sky Racing Team VR46: Luca Marini

Moto3 entry list

Aspar Team Gaviota: Albert Arenas

Leopard Racing: Dennis Foggia

SIC58 Squadra Corse: Niccolo Antonelli

Kömmerling Gresini Moto3: Gabriel Rodrigo

Rivacold Snipers Team: Tony Arbolino

Red Bull KTM Ajo: Raul Fernandez

Estrella Galicia 0,0: Sergio Garcia

Red Bull KTM Tech 3: Deniz Öncü

Sterilgarda Max Racing Team: Alonso Lopez

BOE Skull Rider Facile Energy: Ricardo Rossi

Related video