All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
General

FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form

The FIA has presented its vision for future hydrogen fuel technologies and plans to focus development efforts on storage in its liquid form.

James Newbold
James Newbold
Upd:
FIA Liquid H2

FIA Liquid H2

FIA

Following the latest meeting of the World Motor Sport Council, it was announced that in the context of hydrogen combustion applications that "development and promotion of solutions based on hydrogen stored in liquid form" would be prioritised over gas storage.

No reference was made to fuel cell applications, but this is not understood to indicate that the technology's potential is being discounted by the governing body.

An FIA statement said: "Given the [liquid] tank’s characteristics, lower volume and weight compared to compressed gas tanks, liquid storage form is better suited to the demanding environment of motorsport competitions, where optimisation is key.

"This also allows the powertrain layout to remain closer to the one of a conventional combustion-powered car compared with vehicles accommodating compressed gas tanks."

It added that "solutions utilising compressed gas storage type will be considered as interim solution, provided minimum safety and technical requirements are met".

Momentum has slowly gathered pace behind hydrogen as an alternative to electric power as a pathway for sustainable motorsport, because water is its only byproduct when produced by a process of electrolysis using renewable energy sources.

Mission H24 Hydrogen

Mission H24 Hydrogen

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Plans are in place for a H2 class at the Le Mans 24 Hours, which after several delays is slated to begin from 2027, with it hoped that hydrogen-powered machines will be able to compete for outright victory.

The first all-hydrogen racing series is set to begin next year, as Extreme E morphs into its new identity as Extreme H using fuel cell technology.

Fuel cells have been used in motorsport since 2019 in the MissionH24 joint venture between GreenGT and Le Mans organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest.

It was announced last year that Extreme H would join forces with Formula 1 and the FIA to create a joint Hydrogen Working Group to evaluate how the technology in both combustion and fuel cell forms can be used across motorsport.

The FIA formed its Hydrogen Technical Working Group in 2019 and since 2020 has had safety regulations for hydrogen-powered vehicles included within its International Sporting Code.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Motorsport.com unveils sleek new website design for enhanced user experience

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
James Newbold
More from
James Newbold
The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC

The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail Prologue

The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC

Friday favourite: The Ferrari partners that conquered GT racing

Friday favourite: The Ferrari partners that conquered GT racing

GT

Friday favourite: The Ferrari partners that conquered GT racing Friday favourite: The Ferrari partners that conquered GT racing

How Toyota has helped its LMGT3 partner team in WEC transition from Mercedes

How Toyota has helped its LMGT3 partner team in WEC transition from Mercedes

WEC

How Toyota has helped its LMGT3 partner team in WEC transition from Mercedes How Toyota has helped its LMGT3 partner team in WEC transition from Mercedes

Latest news

DuPont Registry and Prive launch private member car collector club in Bahrain

DuPont Registry and Prive launch private member car collector club in Bahrain

Auto Automotive

DuPont Registry and Prive launch private member car collector club in Bahrain DuPont Registry and Prive launch private member car collector club in Bahrain

IndyCar pushing to have charter system in place before Indy 500

IndyCar pushing to have charter system in place before Indy 500

Indy IndyCar

IndyCar pushing to have charter system in place before Indy 500 IndyCar pushing to have charter system in place before Indy 500

F1 driver heights: Who are the shortest & tallest drivers?

F1 driver heights: Who are the shortest & tallest drivers?

F1 Formula 1

F1 driver heights: Who are the shortest & tallest drivers? F1 driver heights: Who are the shortest & tallest drivers?

Watch how Lamborghini’s new Le Mans challenger came to life

Watch how Lamborghini’s new Le Mans challenger came to life

WEC WEC
Losail

Watch how Lamborghini’s new Le Mans challenger came to life Watch how Lamborghini’s new Le Mans challenger came to life

Prime

Discover prime content
Our writers' most memorable moments of 2023

Our writers' most memorable moments of 2023

Prime
Prime
General
By Autosport Staff

Our writers' most memorable moments of 2023 Our writers' most memorable moments of 2023

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

Prime
Prime
General
By Stephen Lickorish

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jonathan Noble

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia