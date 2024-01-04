Subscribe
More than Equal opens applications for driver development programme

More than Equal has launched its search for drivers to join its inaugural female driver development programme.

Author Motorsport.com
Updated
More than Equal is a global independent initiative - founded by 13-time F1 race winner David Coulthard and entrepreneur-philanthropist Karel Komarek - which aims to find and develop the first female F1 world champion.

Photo by: Right Formula

The initiative is now accepting applications to join its driver development programme, targeting aspiring female drivers from all over the world. Candidates can submit applications online through the More than Equal website. Selection criteria includes current performance, driving history, age and development stage. The deadline for applications is 31 January.

Shortlisted applications will be invited for further assessment including an interview stage, giving drivers and those who support them the opportunity to meet the coaching team and ask any questions.

Alongside public applications, More than Equal is running a first-of-its-kind, data-led global talent search in collaboration with data and technology firm, Smedley Group. Founded by ex-Scuderia Ferrari race engineer Rob Smedley, Smedley Group boasts a rich motorsport heritage and leverages state-of-the-art F1 technology to tackle challenges and unearth tomorrow’s superstars. The first wave of drivers will be selected through a combination of a sophisticated talent identification process with the Smedley Group and through public applications.

Successful applicants will work alongside an in-house team of experienced driver coaches in collaboration with leading evidence-based coaching group Hintsa Performance.

Hintsa Performance is renowned for its success in developing talent having contributed to the development of drivers that have gone on to win 18 F1 world drivers’ titles.

Candidates will undergo a bespoke programme of technical and tactical coaching, alongside physical preparation and personal development. The pioneering global driver development programme will coach, mentor and support girls with elite driving potential through a tailored programme that is both gender and age appropriate.

Ali Donnelly, CEO at More than Equal, said: “No woman has raced competitively in Formula 1 in close to 50 years, and very few women are racing at the elite level of any motorsport series currently. In order to enact lasting structural change, we need to do things differently. For us, that means investing in and developing female drivers early in their careers, and we are thrilled to be taking the first steps towards that by launching our female-dedicated programme in 2024.”

Photo by: More than Equal

Head of Driver Development at More than Equal, Tom Stanton, added: “Our programme is designed to support and enhance the development of female drivers in three key areas: as a driver, as an athlete and as a person. I’m excited to be working with Smedley Group and Hintsa Performance to maximise the potential of talented drivers, making them the winners of the future.”

