Motorsport.tv brings live Super Formula and Bathurst coverage

Japan’s Super Formula series bursts back into life as Fuji Speedway hosts the opening round of the 2021 championship.

The national single-seater series sees Japan’s top talent do battle in Honda and Toyota powered Dallara SF19 machines over a seven-round championship.

A wide open title fight is expected, triggered by three-time and defending champion Naoki Yamamoto leaving Dandelion Racing for Nakajima Racing, run by Satoru Nakajima, the first Japanese driver to score points in Formula 1 back in 1987.

Yamamoto has so far struggled in pre-season testing, while the departure of 2019 champion Nick Cassidy to Formula E looks set to create an intriguing championship battle. Youngsters such as Toshiki Oyu, Nirei Fukuzumi and Ritomo Miyata are expected to shine.

Drivers will also look to take advantage of a push-to-pass system that has been increased to 200 seconds for 2021.

Super Formula - Fuji International Speedway

WATCH HERE: https://motorsport.tv/livestream

*Available worldwide except Japan

Australia’s iconic Mount Panorama will hold its annual Bathurst 6 Hour Easter festival of motorsport, featuring production cars, TCR touring cars and GT3 sportscars.

The famous 6.2km circuit is playing host to Round 3 of TCR Australia, which will see the two-litre class tackle the mountain for the first time.

Supercars star and 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner Chaz Mostert (Audi) leads the standings by only 15 points after winning two of the three races at Phillip Island last time out.

Audi team-mate Luke King is in second spot, although the pair will face stern competition from a chasing pack, Including former Supercars full-timers Lee Holdsworth (Alfa Romeo), Tony D’Alberto (Honda), Garth Tander (Audi) and Micheal Caruso (Alfa Romeo).

The outing should also provide a glimpse into the form book ahead of the two-driver 500km TCR Bathurst International race in November.

TCR Australia - Bathurst

WATCH HERE: https://motorsport.tv/livestream

*Available worldwide except New Zealand and Australia

GT racing returns to Mount Panorama following the absence of the Bathurst 12 Hour, courtesy of GT World Challenge Australia.

Current Supercars Championship leader Shane van Gisbergen has been declared fit to compete despite breaking his collarbone last month in a mountain biking incident.

The New Zealand has won all five Supercars races this season and will be among the favourites to shine in the Triple Eight Mercedes AMG GT3 he will share with Prince Jefri Ibrahim.

Ibrahim finished second in the opening round at Phillip Island racing alongside seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup.

The field will be looking to get back onto terms with double victors Garth Tander and Yasser Shahin who won both races in their The Bend Motorsport Park-backed Audi R8 LMS GT3 at the series opener.

GT World Challenge Australia - Bathurst

WATCH HERE: https://motorsport.tv/livestream

*Available worldwide except New Zealand and Australia

Meanwhile, a bumper field of 62 production cars will line up to contest the Bathurst 6 Hour endurance race on Easter Sunday.

A total of 15 marques and 35 models will be represented in Australia’s annual production car showpiece event.

The field will include rising Supercars stars Broc Feeney and Brodie Kostecki among a crop of established production car names all hoping to claim the famous trophy.

Bathurst 6 Hour - Bathurst

WATCH HERE: https://motorsport.tv/livestream

*Available worldwide except New Zealand and Australia

Chaz Mostert, Melbourne Performance Centre Audi Photo by: TCR Australia