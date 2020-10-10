Top events
IMSA / Practice report

IMSA Charlotte: Milner puts Corvette on top in FP2 on Roval

IMSA Charlotte: Milner puts Corvette on top in FP2 on Roval
By:

The Corvette of Tommy Milner ducked under the 75sec barrier in second practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a session that started out wet.

The #4 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R lapped the course in 1min14.935sec in Milner’s hands to edge Fred Makowiecki’s best effort in the Porsche 911 RSR by 0.168sec.

Jesse Krohn, pacesetter in last night’s session, was third for BMW, just 0.004sec ahead of the second Corvette of Jordan Taylor.

In GT Daytona, Robby Foley looked sensationally fast in the wet conditions at the start of practice, his time putting him in with the GTLM cars, and ultimately his legendary teammate Bill Auberlen flew the Turner Motorsports flag high, topping the GTD times at the end of their stint.

He was almost half a second clear of the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 of Lawson Aschenbach, while Jack Hawksworth and Townsend Bell were third and fourth in the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC Fs. Bell’s #12 car had been repaired overnight following his temporary teammate Michael De Quesada’s shunt in FP1.

Magnus Racing’s Lamborghini Huracan was fifth in the hands of Andy Lally, while Paul Holton put Compass Racing’s McLaren 720S into sixth.

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSXs were only eighth and ninth in class – although Mario Farnbacher was fast in the wetter conditions – while the third of Gradient Racing entry, shared by Marc Miller/Till Bechtolsheimer, brought out the red flag with 22mins of the session left to run when Miller crashed at Turn 7.

Qualifying is set for 2pm local (Eastern) time.

GT Le Mans

POS DRIVER TEAM CAR LAPS INT BEST
1 Tommy Milner Corvette Racing CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R 31   1:14.935
2 Fred Makowiecki Porsche GT Team PORSCHE 911 RSR - 19 30 0.168 1:15.103
3 Jesse Krohn BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE 32 0.022 1:15.125
4 Jordan Taylor Corvette Racing CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R 29 0.004 1:15.129
5 Laurens Vanthoor Porsche GT Team PORSCHE 911 RSR - 19 27 0.120 1:15.249
6 Bruno Spengler BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE 31 0.235 1:15.484

GT Daytona

1 Bill Auberlen Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 31   1:19.475
2 Lawson Aschenbach Riley Motorsports MERCEDES-AMG GT3 29 0.467 1:19.942
3 Jack Hawksworth AIM VASSER SULLIVAN LEXUS RC F GT3 26 0.006 1:19.948
4 Townsend Bell AIM VASSER SULLIVAN LEXUS RC F GT3 30 0.739 1:20.687
5 Andy Lally GRT Magnus LAMBORGHINI HURACAN GT3 31 0.097 1:20.784
6 Paul Holton Compass Racing MCLAREN 720S GT3 30 0.023 1:20.807
7 Pat Long Wright Motorsports PORSCHE 911 GT3R 31 0.021 1:20.828
8 Alvaro Parente Heinricher Racing w/MSR Curb-Agajanian ACURA NSX GT3 22 0.100 1:20.928
9 Mario Farnbacher Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb-Agajanian ACURA NSX GT3 28 1.652 1:22.580
10 Spencer Pumpelly Team Hardpoint AUDI R8 LMS GT3 30 3.638 1:26.218
11 Roman De Angelis Heart Of Racing Team ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE GT3 29 0.520 1:26.738
12 Till Bechtolsheimer Gradient Racing ACURA NSX GT3 27 1.361 1:28.099
About this article

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

