Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours

The pair of Corvette C8.Rs will race with a predominantly silver livery in Florida, with accents in red and white respectively on the #3 and #4 cars. The one-off liveries are a tribute to fuel partner Mobil 1, which is also the title partner of the Sebring 12 Hours.

Corvette and Mobil 1 celebrate the 25-year anniversary of their partnership, which started during the early days of testing in 1996.

“Mobil 1 has been a key technology partner since the beginning of the Corvette Racing program,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet's Vice President of Performance and Motorsports.

“Together, we have competed, learned and won in the most challenging and extreme track conditions around the world to deliver performance, durability and efficiency. We are proud to run Mobil 1 in Corvettes on the track and on the road.”

Corvette's one-off paint schemes are the first liveries without the brand's traditional yellow since the marque's one-off entry at the 2018 WEC Shanghai 6 Hours, and the first one in the history of its IMSA programme since its 1999 debut season, when Corvette's two C5-Rs ran in a silver Goodwrench liveries.

Corvette won last year's July sprint race at Sebring and is gunning for its first win in the 12 hour-race since 2017. Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg will drive the #3 car after their win at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

In the #3 car, Tommy Milner and Nick Tandy are joined by Alexander Sims, who replaces the recently-retired Marcel Fassler for the enduros.

“Daytona obviously was a strong race from both cars and the team as a whole," said Milner earlier this week. "The cars were quite reliable on all fronts. With two new teammates… they both have so much experience at big events like Sebring that it doesn’t feel like a big change from the driving aspect.

"We’ve had a couple of tests at Sebring with everyone, so it should be business as usual for everyone once we get to the race.”