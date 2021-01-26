Top events
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

COVID knocks Jaminet out of RWR Eurasia’s Rolex 24 lineup

shares
comments
COVID knocks Jaminet out of RWR Eurasia’s Rolex 24 lineup
By:

Mathieu Jaminet will be replaced by Sven Muller in this weekend’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona after the Frenchman tested positive for COVID-19.

RWR Eurasia, which runs a Ligier in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s LMP2 class, confirmed that instead confirms that Muller – another Porsche factory driver – will instead join forces with Austin Dillon, Salih Yoluc and Cody Ware in the #51 entry.

The team’s release stated: “Having won the 24H of Dubai earlier this month, Mathieu signed to compete at Daytona but subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Whilst asymptomatic and feeling in good health, he was therefore unable to travel to the USA.

“Given the situation, Sven, friend, and factory Porsche teammate has stepped in as a worthy and welcome replacement.”

Jaminet commented: “Obviously, I am very disappointed not to be racing in Daytona, but I am in good health and if anybody should get the chance in my absence, my good friend and teammate Sven would be my number one choice.

“I will be watching and I’m sure that RWR Eurasia will have a good race.”

Acura to continue in IMSA with LMDh Prototype in 2023

Acura to continue in IMSA with LMDh Prototype in 2023
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Author David Malsher-Lopez

