Previous
IMSA / Charlotte / Breaking news

De Quesada to partner Bell in AVS Lexus at Charlotte

De Quesada to partner Bell in AVS Lexus at Charlotte
By:

Michael De Quesada will join Townsend Bell in the #12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F for this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar round on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ‘Roval’.

De Quesada was already scheduled to race in the #14 AVS Lexus along with Aaron Telitz and Jack Hawksworth in the two remaining endurance races – Petit Le Mans and the 12 Hours of Sebring.

However, this extra opportunity with the GTD championship-leading manufacturer has arisen as a result of Bell’s regular driver, Frankie Montecalvo, getting married this weekend. The wedding ceremony was booked long before IMSA was forced to rearrange its schedule as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Consequently, 20-year-old Floridian De Quesada, who raced the #14 Lexus in the Rolex 24 Hours and the six-hour race at Road Atlanta has been called up to compete alongside Bell in this weekend’s Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix, a GT-only IMSA round on the 2.28-mile, 17-turn Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

“We are all very happy for Frankie and his upcoming nuptials,” said AIM Vasser Sullivan co-owner Jimmy Vasser. “When it became apparent that he was not going to be able to drive at Charlotte we looked at all of our options.

“It immediately became clear to us that Michael was the best choice to step into the car. Michael has driven for AVS in two endurance races already this year and has shown he is fast and competitive. He also, obviously, knows the engineering staff, other drivers and crew members. We look forward to having him compete in the AVS Lexus RC F GT3 on the Roval.”

De Quesada himself added: “It’s unfortunate that Frankie can’t make it, but I think him getting married is a pretty legitimate reason!

“I’m looking forward to driving the Lexus RC F GT3 again and working with Townsend (Bell) and all the guys.”

Mazda to run just one IMSA Prototype in 2021

Previous article

Mazda to run just one IMSA Prototype in 2021
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Charlotte
Drivers Michael de Quesada
Teams AIM Vasser Sullivan
Author David Malsher-Lopez

