Van Gisbergen joins AIM Vasser Sullivan for Rolex 24

Van Gisbergen will be making his fifth Rolex 24 start, the first three of which were in an Alex Job Racing Porsche 911 and resulted in a runner-up finish in 2015. Two years later, the Kiwi drove the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 at Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the Watkins Glen 6 Hours. The latter race, his last in IMSA, produced a fourth-place finish.

Said team co-owner Jimmy Vasser: “Shane is an outstanding competitor who has competed in the Rolex 24 before, won a lot of races and a championship. We look forward to having him drive the AVS Lexus RC F GT3 at Daytona.”

Van Gisbergen, who has 35 Supercars wins to his name, is well known for being highly competitive in GTs too, and he won the 2016 Bathurst 12 Hours race.

The 30 year-old commented: “It’s an exciting opportunity for me to race again at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. I’ve missed the American style of racing, so when the phone rang it didn’t take long for me to say ‘Yes.’

“I want to thank Jimmy Vasser, James “Sulli” Sullivan, Andrew Bordin and all the guys at AIM for this opportunity. I think with the Lexus RC F GT3, the experience of the AVS team and the driver line-up that we have for the 2020 Rolex 24, we’ll be a real contender.

“With the right preparation and testing at the Roar [Before the Rolex 24, January 3-5], we’ll have a good chance to get a Rolex!”