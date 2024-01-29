Subscribe
IMSA Daytona 24 Hours
News

IMSA admits to “officiating error” in premature Daytona 24 Hours checker

Organizers of the IMSA SportsCar Championship have admitted they made a mistake in ending the Daytona 24 Hours too soon on Sunday afternoon.

Charles Bradley
Author Charles Bradley
Updated

The race featured a thrilling dice for victory between the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 of Felipe Nasr and the No. 31 Cadillac V-Series.R of Tom Blomqvist for Action Express Racing.

Confusion reigned when the white flag, signaling the final lap, was shown in error with three minutes of the 24 hours still remaining.

Effectively, it was shown first to the GTD class leader – who crossed the finish line to receive the checkered flag at 24h00m03.261s, which is the race time that the overall winner should have recorded.

But with the GTP leader having already passed the line as it was shown, even though the NBC TV ticker said there were two laps to go, Nasr was greeted with the checker with 1m35.277s of the 24 hours remaining.

This flag always ends the race, regardless of if it’s been shown in error. Nasr’s winning margin over Blomqvist was 2.112s.

IMSA’s statement read: “Due to an officiating error in race control, IMSA inadvertently announced and subsequently displayed the white flag with under three minutes remaining in the race.

“At the end of the lap, the race-leading No. 7 GTP car then received the checkered flag with 1 minute, 35.277 seconds still remaining, ending the race short of the planned 24 hours by effectively one lap.

“Based on Article 49 of the 2024 IMSA Sporting Regulations and Standard Supplementary Regulations, should the checkered flag be inadvertently or otherwise displayed before the leading car completes the scheduled number of laps or before the prescribed time has been completed, the race is nevertheless deemed ended when the flag is displayed.”

#7 Team Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr, Matt Campbell, Josef Newgarden

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

#7 Team Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr, Matt Campbell, Josef Newgarden

Nasr, who triumphed along with team-mates Dane Cameron, Matt Campbell and Josef Newgarden, revealed that he was told by his strategist Tim Cindric to keep pushing until they were certain the race was over.

After the race, he said: “You gotta keep on the throttle until you know it’s over, right?” Nasr said.

“That’s what Tim Cindric said on the radio. I was confused, too.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Rasmussen pace key to “sitting duck” Era’s LMP2 Daytona 24 Hours win

Rasmussen pace key to “sitting duck” Era’s LMP2 Daytona 24 Hours win

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Rasmussen pace key to “sitting duck” Era’s LMP2 Daytona 24 Hours win Rasmussen pace key to “sitting duck” Era’s LMP2 Daytona 24 Hours win

Penske targets Le Mans after Porsche Daytona 24 Hours win

Penske targets Le Mans after Porsche Daytona 24 Hours win

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Penske targets Le Mans after Porsche Daytona 24 Hours win Penske targets Le Mans after Porsche Daytona 24 Hours win

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Latest news

Pin in LMGT3 switch with Iron Dames Lamborghini for 2024 WEC

Pin in LMGT3 switch with Iron Dames Lamborghini for 2024 WEC

WEC WEC

Pin in LMGT3 switch with Iron Dames Lamborghini for 2024 WEC Pin in LMGT3 switch with Iron Dames Lamborghini for 2024 WEC

Rally USA sets sights on joining WRC in 2026

Rally USA sets sights on joining WRC in 2026

WRC WRC

Rally USA sets sights on joining WRC in 2026 Rally USA sets sights on joining WRC in 2026

Andretti still working towards 2025 F1 debut as tunnel model revealed

Andretti still working towards 2025 F1 debut as tunnel model revealed

F1 Formula 1

Andretti still working towards 2025 F1 debut as tunnel model revealed Andretti still working towards 2025 F1 debut as tunnel model revealed

What teams lose and gain from F1’s testing restrictions

What teams lose and gain from F1’s testing restrictions

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

What teams lose and gain from F1’s testing restrictions What teams lose and gain from F1’s testing restrictions

How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024 How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe