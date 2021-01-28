Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
79 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

GTD Pro class for GT3 cars to replace GTLM in 2022

shares
comments
GTD Pro class for GT3 cars to replace GTLM in 2022
By:

This year will mark the final season of GTLM in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, as the series switches to two GT3-based series.

GTD Pro will include cars built to FIA GT3 technical regulations, offering the opportunity for factory teams and driver lineups to compete in the class. Customer teams featuring Pro-Am or Am-Am lineups will have the choice of competing in either GTD Pro or the standard GTD class.

The news comes as GTLM has dwindled to just three full-time entries in 2021 – two Corvette C8.Rs and the WeatherTech Racing Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR. The field is boosted at to five at Sebring, Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans thanks to the inclusion of BMW M8s, and six at the Rolex 24 with the further addition of Risi Competizione’s Ferrari 488.

“The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has long been regarded as featuring the world’s greatest GT manufacturers, teams and drivers and some of the world’s most exciting and competitive professional GT endurance racing through the GTLM class,” said IMSA president John Doonan. “We believe the move to GTD Pro offers the best opportunity for manufacturers and teams to continue that legacy well into the future.

“We expect considerable manufacturer participation when we kick off the GTD Pro class a year from now in the 60th Rolex 24 at Daytona.” 

New FIA GT3 technical regulations will debut in 2022. New cars built to those specifications, as well as any existing cars upgraded through “Evo” kits will be eligible to compete in GTD Pro and GTD starting next year.

There are nine manufacturers currently participating in IMSA with GT3 cars in the GTD class.

Chevrolet’s director of motorsports competition engineering Mark Stielow, responded to the news: "The introduction of a GTD Pro category in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is a positive move forward for the future of professional GT racing in North America.

“We appreciate the leadership and openness from IMSA during this on-going process. Now that the class structure has been established, Corvette Racing and Chevrolet will continue to work with IMSA to determine how Corvette could fit into this new future of GT competition.”

Read Also:

Related video

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads very close first practice

Previous article

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads very close first practice
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Ex-F1 racer and team owner Adrian Campos dies aged 60
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Obituary

Ex-F1 racer and team owner Adrian Campos dies aged 60

Opinion: Nissan dropping Mardenborough makes no sense
Super GT Super GT / Opinion

Opinion: Nissan dropping Mardenborough makes no sense

Calderon felt "valued" for first time in Super Formula
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon felt "valued" for first time in Super Formula

BUSCH: Derrike Cope, Dave Fuge Look Forward to Daytona Return
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / News

BUSCH: Derrike Cope, Dave Fuge Look Forward to Daytona Return

Lorenzo "never imagined" Rossi's SRT MotoGP move
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo "never imagined" Rossi's SRT MotoGP move

IRL: St. James/Flying Color Autograph Cards
IndyCar IndyCar / News

IRL: St. James/Flying Color Autograph Cards

Motorsport Network appoints Oliver Ciesla as Chief Operating Officer
General General / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Network appoints Oliver Ciesla as Chief Operating Officer

Wolff: FE has taken smart approach in calendar reshuffle
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Wolff: FE has taken smart approach in calendar reshuffle

Latest news

GTD Pro class for GT3 cars to replace GTLM in 2022
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

GTD Pro class for GT3 cars to replace GTLM in 2022

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads very close first practice
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads very close first practice

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime
LM24 Le Mans / Special feature

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Late changes for Wright Motorsport following crash
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Late changes for Wright Motorsport following crash

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris found backlash of Hamilton comments "tricky"

3h
2
Formula 1

Ex-F1 racer and team owner Adrian Campos dies aged 60

11h
3
IMSA

GTD Pro class for GT3 cars to replace GTLM in 2022

1h
4
IMSA

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads very close first practice

1h
5
Supercars

Triple Eight signs Holden replacement

Latest news

GTD Pro class for GT3 cars to replace GTLM in 2022

GTD Pro class for GT3 cars to replace GTLM in 2022

IMSA
1h
Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads very close first practice

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads very close first practice

IMSA
1h
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Le Mans
3h
Late changes for Wright Motorsport following crash

Late changes for Wright Motorsport following crash

IMSA
3h
Cetilar not ruling out further IMSA outings in 2021

Cetilar not ruling out further IMSA outings in 2021

IMSA
5h

Latest videos

The great history of the Daytona 24 Hours 03:54
IMSA
Jan 20, 2021

The great history of the Daytona 24 Hours

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.