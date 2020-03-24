Top events
IMSA reveals updates to its 2020 race schedule

IMSA reveals updates to its 2020 race schedule
By:
Mar 24, 2020, 6:14 PM

The International Motor Sports Association today announced schedule updates for three 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge events as it shuffles rounds in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Acura Sports Car Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio, originally set for May 1-3, was officially postponed last Tuesday in response to eight-week guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, IMSA has now announced the event will be held on the weekend of Sept. 25-27.

Following the ACO’s postponement of the 24 Hours of Le Mans to September 19-20, IMSA has elected to bring forward by one week its round at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, to Sept. 4-6. This is to grant more preparation time for IMSA competitors planning to race at Le Mans.

The 23rd annual Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, meanwhile, has been pushed back one week and now will run Oct. 14-17 in order “to provide teams a more balanced schedule as the season comes to its conclusion.”

Petit Le Mans is no longer the IMSA season finale, due to the postponement of the Sebring 12 Hours until Nov. 11-14.

This latest round of rescheduling news means that, as IMSA pledged last week, it is aiming to conduct complete seasons, coronavirus pandemic allowing. So far the only round that has been canceled is Long Beach.

Mazda switches from Joest to Multimatic for remainder of 2020
Series IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

IMSA Next session

Detroit

Detroit

29 May - 30 May

