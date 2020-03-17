Top events
IMSA / Mid-Ohio / Breaking news

Mid-Ohio confirms its May IMSA round is postponed

shares
comments
Mid-Ohio confirms its May IMSA round is postponed
By:
Mar 17, 2020, 7:01 PM

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the Acura Sports Car Challenge, has been postponed in the wake of the latest advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The course in Lexington, OH, put out the following statement:

"Following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance regarding limiting public gatherings to no more than 50 people, the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course can confirm the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio will not take place as previously scheduled from May 1-3.

"This delays the start of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course season opening and will impact the following IMSA-sanctioned series:

• IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
• IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge
• IMSA Prototype Challenge
• Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama

"Acura, IMSA, and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course are in discussions to identify a new date later in 2020. 

"IMSA and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will promptly communicate any updates as further information is made available."

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Mid-Ohio
Author David Malsher-Lopez

IMSA Next session

Mid-Ohio

Mid-Ohio

1 May - 3 May

