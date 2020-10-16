Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP3 in
16 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Practice 6 in
07 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Pla named as full-time MSR Acura driver for 2021

shares
comments
Pla named as full-time MSR Acura driver for 2021
By:

Olivier Pla has been named as Meyer Shank Racing's first full-time signing for its Acura DPi programme in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next year.

Pla, 38, will embark on his first full season of IMSA competition next year with MSR, which was named alongside Wayne Taylor Racing as one of the teams entrusted with running a single Acura ARX-05 in 2021 following Acura's impending split with Team Penske.

The French driver has been a regular fixture in the paddock since 2014, mostly contesting the long-distance Michelin Endurance Cup races, and in 2016 he was part of MSR's Petit Le Mans-winning effort, sharing a Ligier JS P2-Honda with John Pew and Oswaldo Negri Jr.

For the last two seasons Pla has been part of the Mazda DPi set-up, helping the Japanese manufacturer bag victory in last year's Watkins Glen 6 Hours, while he also has factory experience with Nissan - whose ill-fated LMP1 team he drove for in 2015 - and the Ford GTE programme that ran from 2016 until 2019.

“It’s a special weekend to be able to announce that I will be back racing with Meyer Shank Racing next year with the Acura ARX-05,” said Pla.

“I still remember the four races that I did with MSR back in 2016 like it was yesterday, especially our win at Petit – we had such good performance. Since that moment I always wished to have the opportunity to drive for Mike [Shank, team owner] again and today is the day we can finally announce that. It will be a very exciting time for MSR and I’m ready for the challenge.

"Next year can’t come soon enough and I’m ready to get things started.” 

#60 Michael Shank Racing with Curb/Agajanian Ligier JS P2 Honda: John Pew, Oswaldo Negri Jr., Olivier Pla

#60 Michael Shank Racing with Curb/Agajanian Ligier JS P2 Honda: John Pew, Oswaldo Negri Jr., Olivier Pla

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Team owner Mike Shank added: “I’m really excited to have Olivier back on board with us for the full 2021 season. He really impressed me in 2016 and performed above and beyond my expectations.

"We’ve stayed in touch and he’s continued to deliver results both in Europe and in the US since he raced with us in 2016. He’s always someone that I’ve had my eye on and I’m glad that he will be rejoining us for 2021.” 

Pla's full-time teammate for 2021 has been tipped to be Dane Cameron, a member of the current Acura Team Penske set-up who is under contract to the manufacturer, while Ricky Taylor has been linked with a return to his father Wayne's team.

AJ Allmendinger will join MSR for the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona in January.

Marquardt steps down from BMW Motorsport

Previous article

Marquardt steps down from BMW Motorsport
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Olivier Pla
Teams Meyer Shank Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

How Hulkenberg inspired Racing Point upgrade package
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Hulkenberg inspired Racing Point upgrade package

Winton: Orrcon Racing explains the flags
Supercars Supercars / News

Winton: Orrcon Racing explains the flags

Yamaha unlikely to replace Rossi for Teruel GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha unlikely to replace Rossi for Teruel GP

Schumacher and Hamilton compared, by those who worked with both
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Schumacher and Hamilton compared, by those who worked with both

Latest news

Pla named as full-time MSR Acura driver for 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Pla named as full-time MSR Acura driver for 2021

Marquardt steps down from BMW Motorsport
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Marquardt steps down from BMW Motorsport

Petit Le Mans: Derani leads Cadillac 1-2 in darkness of FP3
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

Petit Le Mans: Derani leads Cadillac 1-2 in darkness of FP3

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac tops second practice
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac tops second practice

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Hulkenberg inspired Racing Point upgrade package

2
Supercars

Winton: Orrcon Racing explains the flags

3
MotoGP

Yamaha unlikely to replace Rossi for Teruel GP

4
Formula 1

Schumacher and Hamilton compared, by those who worked with both

Latest news

Pla named as full-time MSR Acura driver for 2021
IMSA

Pla named as full-time MSR Acura driver for 2021

Marquardt steps down from BMW Motorsport
DTM

Marquardt steps down from BMW Motorsport

Petit Le Mans: Derani leads Cadillac 1-2 in darkness of FP3
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Derani leads Cadillac 1-2 in darkness of FP3

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac tops second practice
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac tops second practice

Petit Le Mans: Taylor leads opening practice for Acura
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Taylor leads opening practice for Acura

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.