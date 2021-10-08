Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up with view to '23 WEC deal
IMSA / VIR Practice report

VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice

By:

Kevin Estre led opening practice at VIRaceway by almost eight-tenths of a second, as the Porsche 911 RSR again proved ideal for the course in Alton, Virginia.

VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice

Estre, in his first IMSA race since the season-opening Rolex 24 Hours, is racing at VIR for the first time since 2014. Yet he delivered a 1min41.124sec lap to emerge 0.797sec faster than the Corvette C8.R of Nick Tandy who was another half a tenth up on teammates and defending race winners Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor.

In GT Daytona, Bill Auberlen had a six-tenth margin over the opposition in his Turner Motorsports BMW M6 until the last minute of the session, when Franck Perera bounced the Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini up to second, ahead of Ross Gunn’s Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

Jack Hawskworth was the quickest of Vasser Sullivan Racing’s Lexus RC F drivers in fourth, ahead of Daniel Morad in the Alegra Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 and Jeff Westphal’s Carbahn with Peregrine Racing Audi R8.

With Wright Motorsports’ Pat Long next up in the faster of the Porsche 911 GT3 Rs, it meant that the top seven slots were filled by seven different marques.

Paul Miller Racing's Lamborghini Huracan completed barely a third of the laps of its rivals, as Bryan Sellers reported an electrical issue. 

Second practice begins at 11.55am local (Eastern) time.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Kevin Estre
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 29 1'41.124
2 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
GTLM Corvette C8.R 29 1'41.921 0.797
3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTLM Corvette C8.R 30 1'41.969 0.845
4 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
GTD BMW M6 GT3 30 1'44.391 3.267
5 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 27 1'44.666 3.542
6 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 28 1'45.029 3.905
7 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 23 1'45.090 3.966
8 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 26 1'45.138 4.014
9 United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 25 1'45.291 4.167
10 United States Trent Hindman
United States Patrick Long
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 27 1'45.431 4.307
11 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 29 1'45.483 4.359
12 United Kingdom Ian James
Spain Alex Riberas
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 22 1'45.674 4.550
13 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Germany Mario Farnbacher
GTD Acura NSX GT3 30 1'45.851 4.727
14 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 28 1'45.887 4.763
15 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
GTD Acura NSX GT3 25 1'45.900 4.776
16 United States Mike Skeen
United States Guy Cosmo
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 22 1'45.935 4.811
17 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 26 1'46.211 5.087
18 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 9 1'47.149 6.025
View full results
shares
comments
Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up with view to '23 WEC deal

Previous article

Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up with view to '23 WEC deal
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey

1 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkish GP after penalty

26 min
3
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Hamilton sets FP2 pace ahead of Leclerc

1 h
4
Formula 1

Istanbul "a completely different F1 circuit" this year - Norris

36 min
5
Formula 1

Vettel not good at handling F1 pressure - Berger

Latest news
VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice
IMSA

VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice

1 h
Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up with view to '23 WEC deal
IMSA

Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up with view to '23 WEC deal

Oct 5, 2021
Detroit GP aims to move race downtown for 2023
IndyCar

Detroit GP aims to move race downtown for 2023

Sep 29, 2021
Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in ’22
IMSA

Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in ’22

Sep 26, 2021
Long Beach IMSA: Nasr, Derani dominate in Cadillac 1-2-3
IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr, Derani dominate in Cadillac 1-2-3

Sep 25, 2021
Latest videos
Ricky Taylor talks about how it feels to race at IMSA 08:34
IMSA
Sep 29, 2021

Ricky Taylor talks about how it feels to race at IMSA

IMSA: Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in 2022 00:38
IMSA
Sep 23, 2021

IMSA: Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in 2022

IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura 00:30
IMSA
Sep 12, 2021

IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura

IMSA: BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023 00:58
IMSA
Sep 9, 2021

IMSA: BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023

IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac 00:37
IMSA
Aug 8, 2021

IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Grosjean excited to share data with new teammates and Castroneves
Video Inside
IndyCar

Grosjean excited to share data with new teammates and Castroneves

Johnson closer to committing to full season after Indy oval test
IndyCar

Johnson closer to committing to full season after Indy oval test

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime
IndyCar

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kevin Estre More from
Kevin Estre
Porsche's Estre "can't remember such a close" GTE Pro fight Monza
WEC

Porsche's Estre "can't remember such a close" GTE Pro fight

Estre: Nurburgring 24h win payback for near misses 24 Hours of Nurburgring
Endurance

Estre: Nurburgring 24h win payback for near misses

Porsche's Spa 24h winners switch teams for 2020 24 Hours of Spa
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Porsche's Spa 24h winners switch teams for 2020

More from
WeatherTech Racing
Vanthoor and Bamber join WeatherTech in GTE Pro at Le Mans
Le Mans

Vanthoor and Bamber join WeatherTech in GTE Pro at Le Mans

Jaminet on Corvette/BMW clash: "I could see it coming" Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Jaminet on Corvette/BMW clash: "I could see it coming"

Porsche ace Jaminet savoring “old-school” Sebring Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Porsche ace Jaminet savoring “old-school” Sebring

Trending Today

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey

Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkish GP after penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkish GP after penalty

Turkish GP: Hamilton sets FP2 pace ahead of Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish GP: Hamilton sets FP2 pace ahead of Leclerc

Istanbul "a completely different F1 circuit" this year - Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Istanbul "a completely different F1 circuit" this year - Norris

Vettel not good at handling F1 pressure - Berger
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel not good at handling F1 pressure - Berger

Red Bull reveals white Honda F1 livery for Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda F1 livery for Turkish GP

Red Bull and Honda outline F1 collaboration plans from 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda outline F1 collaboration plans from 2022

The opportunities and headaches of F1’s 2026 engine plans
Formula 1 Formula 1

The opportunities and headaches of F1’s 2026 engine plans

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020

Latest news

VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice
IMSA IMSA

VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice

Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up with view to '23 WEC deal
IMSA IMSA

Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up with view to '23 WEC deal

Detroit GP aims to move race downtown for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit GP aims to move race downtown for 2023

Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in ’22
IMSA IMSA

Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in ’22

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.