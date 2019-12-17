USF2000 champ Eves joins Exclusive for Indy Pro campaign

Driving for Cape Motorsports, Eves scored six wins and two runner-up finishes in 2019, edging Pabst Racing Services’ Hunter McElrea by five points to take the USF2000 title.

Eves received a Road To Indy scholarship worth $305,600 to help him graduate to Indy Pro 2000 where he will join Canadian team Exclusive Autosport, which has won five IP2000 races over the past two seasons.

“Today’s announcement, signing Braden Eves, is one I am extremely proud of,” enthused Michael Duncalfe, team principal. “I am truly honored that Braden chose Exclusive Autosport as the team to bring his 2019 USF2000 Champion scholarship winnings to and compete for the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires.

“I feel Braden gelled really quickly with our team, and his engineer Mirl Swan, topping the time charts in his first day with our program [at the Chris Griffis Memorial test in October]. Braden is an extremely focused and highly motivated individual. He shows immense depth in his driving very early on in his career.

“I am optimistic about the upcoming year and our eyes are focused on one thing – competing for the 2020 championship.”

The 20-year-old Eves said: “I’m so happy to finally announce the signing. Exclusive Autosport is a top-notch team with an extremely talented crew and fantastic engineers. This is the most excited I’ve ever been for a racing season. I can’t wait to show what we can do together!

“I also want to give a huge thank you to Dan Andersen [who runs the Road To Indy] and Chris Pantani at Cooper Tires once again for the Road to Indy scholarship system. Without it, racing at this high a level would be simply impossible.”