Indy 500: Ericsson, Herta top 4-lap averages on Fast Friday

Ericsson, who is in his third IndyCar season and his second with the legendary Ganassi team, clocked 231.950mph over the course of four laps of the iconic 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The BorgWarner turbos had been cranked up to 1.5-bar boost, 0.2 higher than raceday settings, adding approximately 90hp to the output of the 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6s.

That put him 0.223mph ahead of Colton Herta in the Andretti Autosport-Honda , and 0.42mph ahead of Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward in the best of the Chevrolet runners.

Herta’s Andretti teammates Alexander Rossi and Stefan Wilson clocked fourth and fifth fastest with defending Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato on 230.820mph with Rahal Letterman Lanigan.

The Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevys of three-time polesitter Carpenter and Rinus VeeKay were seventh and 10th separated from each other by RLL’s Santino Ferrucci and Ed Jones in the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda.

Six-time champion Scott Dixon was 12th, frustrated with being unable to get a clear run as the track cooled toward the end of the six-hour session.

The four Team Penske-Chevrolets finished outside the Top 20.

The fastest no-tow laps were Rossi on 231.598mph, ahead of Sato on 231.379mph, Herta on 231.348mph, Dixon on 231.292, Ericsson 231.226mph, Palou 231.208 and with the top Chevrolet being O’Ward on 230.046.

Three of the top speeds through the Turn 3 trap went above 240mph, with Herta top on 240.359, with Dixon and Sato next up ahead of Rossi, Jones, Juan Pablo Montoya and Alex Palou.

Trap 1 speeds saw Dixon top on 237.705mph ahead of Josef Newgarden on 236.264, Rossi, Herta, Rinus VeeKay, Helio Castroneves of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda, and Wilson.

The draw for the order of first runs in qualifying tomorrow are held this evening. Qualifying runs will begin at 12 noon local (Eastern) time.

Best four-lap averages:

Marcus Ericsson – 231.950 mph Colton Herta – 231.726 mph Pato O’Ward – 231.522 mph Alexander Rossi – 230.999 mph Stefan Wilson – 230.844 mph Takuma Sato – 230.819 mph Ed Carpenter – 230.423 mph Santino Ferrucci – 230.364 mph Ed Jones – 230.251 mph Rinus VeeKay – 230.234 mph

Best no-tow single-laps:

RANK CAR NO. DRIVER TEAM ENGINE FASTEST NO-TOW LAP (mph) 1 27 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 231.598 2 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 231.518 3 5 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren SP Chevy 231.510 4 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 231.502 5 30 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 231.379 6 26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 231.348 7 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 231.226 8 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 231.208 9 45 Santino Ferrucci Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 230.924 10 20 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy 230.901 11 60 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda 230.772 12 48 Tony Kanaan Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 230.762 13 51 Pietro Fittipaldi Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing Honda 230.666 14 21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy 230.647 15 25 Stefan Wilson Andretti Autosport Honda 230.514 16 6 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 230.512 17 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevy 230.479 18 47 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy 230.386 19 4 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevy 230.197 20 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevy 230.037 21 86 Juan Pablo Montoya Arrow McLaren SP Chevy 229.956 22 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda 229.910 23 98 Marco Andretti Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda 229.908 24 1 JR Hildebrand AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevy 229.812 25 18 Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda 229.794 26 22 Simon Pagenaud Team Penske Chevy 229.792 27 7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP Chevy 229.691 28 29 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda 229.584 29 24 Sage Karam Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevy 229.536 30 16 Simona De Silvestro Paretta Autosport Chevy 229.477 31 14 Sebastien Bourdais AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevy 229.426 32 12 Will Power Team Penske Chevy 229.163 33 59 Max Chilton Carlin Chevy 229.086 34 11 Charlie Kimball AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevy 226.743 35 75 RC Enerson Top Gun Racing Chevy 226.055

Best single-lap speeds:

P No Name Team Engine FSpeed FL Laps 1 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 233.302 19 29 2 26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 232.784 31 34 3 48 Tony Kanaan Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 232.690 25 26 4 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 232.531 35 39 5 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 232.155 19 23 6 5 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren SP Chevy 232.034 26 30 7 27 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 231.863 28 40 8 30 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 231.598 23 28 9 18 Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda 231.569 3 18 10 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda 231.539 32 33 11 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 231.518 26 30 12 21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy 231.325 14 18 13 25 Stefan Wilson Andretti Autosport Honda 230.977 26 28 14 45 Santino Ferrucci Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 230.924 17 21 15 20 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy 230.901 22 29 16 60 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda 230.840 32 35 17 29 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda 230.817 30 30 18 51 Pietro Fittipaldi Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing Honda 230.666 15 17 19 47 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy 230.627 19 36 20 7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP Chevy 230.587 32 36 21 6 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 230.512 8 48 22 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevy 230.479 38 48 23 59 Max Chilton Carlin Chevy 230.473 39 47 24 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevy 230.415 26 30 25 86 Juan Pablo Montoya Arrow McLaren SP Chevy 230.366 42 44 26 98 Marco Andretti Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda 230.335 11 25 27 4 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevy 230.197 17 20 28 1 JR Hildebrand AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevy 229.973 26 36 29 12 Will Power Team Penske Chevy 229.847 13 42 30 22 Simon Pagenaud Team Penske Chevy 229.792 30 41 31 24 Sage Karam Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevy 229.536 34 43 32 16 Simona De Silvestro Paretta Autosport Chevy 229.477 7 34 33 14 Sebastien Bourdais AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevy 229.426 21 23 34 11 Charlie Kimball AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevy 228.520 22 30 35 75 RC Enerson Top Gun Racing Chevy 226.055 21 33