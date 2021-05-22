Indy 500: Harvey heads practice, Penske struggles continue

Just nine cars took part in the session which allowed drivers to test their overnight changes before today’s qualifying runs. although with the ambient temperature only 72degF, conditions were far more favorable than many drivers expect to encounter this afternoon.

Harvey topped the speeds with a 230.232mph average over four laps, ahead of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda’s defending Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato on 229.983.

Rookie Scott McLaughlin ran a 229.682mph average to finish as top Penske ahead of teammate Simon Pagenaud who completed two runs, as did the Andretti Autosport-Hondas of Ryan Hunter-Reay and Marco Andretti. However, Will Power and Josef Newgarden were some 1mph off Harvey’s average.

Nonetheless Power told Peacock TV that his car’s handling had been vastly improved, and said if he qualified in the Top 15 this afternoon it will have been a good day, as he feels he can race from there and has a strong race setup.

Qualifying will begin at 12 noon with everybody’s first run occurring in the order listed below. After all 35 entrants have made their first runs – which will take a total of approximately three hours, barring yellow-flags – cars can make an unlimited number of runs thereafter.

Those entries wishing to take advantage of this opportunity can join one of two lines. The fast line takes priority but obliges the entry to withdraw his or her current 4-lap average. Getting to the track via the slow lane allows an entry to retain his or her existing speed.

When the gun goes off at 5.50pm this afternoon, grid positions 10 through 30 will be locked in place.

The top nine will progress to the Fast Nine shootout – just one 4-lap run per car – on Sunday at 3.00-3.45pm, while the bottom five from qualifying today will be consigned to the Last Chance Qualifying shootout on Sunday from 1.15 to 2.30pm for the three slots on the last row of the grid. An entry’s number of runs in this session is confined only by time.

Following last night’s draw for qualifying, cars will make their initial runs in the following order.

1 9 Scott Dixon 2 98 Marco Andretti 3 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 4 06 Helio Castroneves 5 18 Ed Jones 6 29 James Hinchcliffe 7 25 Stefan Wilson 8 48 Tony Kanaan 9 2 Josef Newgarden 10 21 Rinus VeeKay 11 3 Scott McLaughlin 12 30 Takuma Sato 13 45 Santino Ferrucci 14 24 Sage Karam 15 51 Pietro Fittipaldi 16 86 Juan Pablo Montoya 17 1 JR Hildebrand 18 12 Will Power 19 20 Ed Carpenter 20 5 Pato O’Ward 21 7 Felix Rosenqvist 22 59 Max Chilton 23 4 Dalton Kellett 24 47 Conor Daly 25 15 Grahal Rahal 26 60 Jack Harvey 27 75 RC Enerson 28 10 Alex Palou 29 22 Simon Pagenaud 30 26 Colton Herta 31 27 Alexander Rossi 32 8 Marcus Ericsson 33 16 Simon De Silvestro 34 11 Charlie Kimball 35 14 Sebastien Bourdais