Indy 500 schedule – practice, qualifying, race day
Practice for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 begins next Wednesday. Here's what's happening when, and how to watch it.
Wednesday Aug. 12
11.00am – 1.00pm Practice – Oval veterans (NBC Sports Gold)
1.00pm – 3.00pm Practice – Rookies and refreshers (NBC Sports Gold)
3.00pm – 5.00pm Practice – all cars (NBC Sports Gold)
Thursday, Aug. 13
11.00am – 5.30pm Practice – all cars (NBC Sports Gold)
Friday, Aug. 14
11.00am – 5.30pm Practice – all cars at 150kPa boost (NBC Sports Gold)
5.45pm Draw for Qualification order
Saturday, Aug. 15
8.30am – 9.00am Practice Group 1 (NBC Sports Gold)
9.00am – 9.30am Practice Group 2 (NBC Sports Gold)
11.00am – 4.50pm Qualifying (NBC Sports Gold, NBC simulcast 3.00 - 5.00pm)
Sunday, Aug. 16
11.00am – 11.30am Practice – Fast Nine (NBC Sports Gold)
1.15pm – 2.15pm Qualifying – Fast Nine (NBC Sports Gold, NBC simulcast 1.00 - 3.00pm)
followed by P1 pole award presentation and front row virtual press conference
3.30pm – 6.00pm Practice – all cars, back down to race 130kPa boost (NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN simulcast)
Friday, Aug. 21
11.00am – 1.00pm Practice (final) – all cars (NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN simulcast 11.00am - 1.30pm)
Sunday, Aug. 23
(NBC 1.00pm - 6.00pm)
12.40pm – 1.10pm Push out to pitlane
1.10pm – 1.20pm Engine warm-up
1.20pm – 1.45pm Cars to grid
2.14pm “Drivers to your cars”
2.23pm “Drivers start your engines”
2.30pm Green flag for 104th running of the Indianapolis 500
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
