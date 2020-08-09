Wednesday Aug. 12

11.00am – 1.00pm Practice – Oval veterans (NBC Sports Gold)

1.00pm – 3.00pm Practice – Rookies and refreshers (NBC Sports Gold)

3.00pm – 5.00pm Practice – all cars (NBC Sports Gold)

Thursday, Aug. 13

11.00am – 5.30pm Practice – all cars (NBC Sports Gold)

Friday, Aug. 14

11.00am – 5.30pm Practice – all cars at 150kPa boost (NBC Sports Gold)

5.45pm Draw for Qualification order

Saturday, Aug. 15

8.30am – 9.00am Practice Group 1 (NBC Sports Gold)

9.00am – 9.30am Practice Group 2 (NBC Sports Gold)

11.00am – 4.50pm Qualifying (NBC Sports Gold, NBC simulcast 3.00 - 5.00pm)

Sunday, Aug. 16

11.00am – 11.30am Practice – Fast Nine (NBC Sports Gold)

1.15pm – 2.15pm Qualifying – Fast Nine (NBC Sports Gold, NBC simulcast 1.00 - 3.00pm)

followed by P1 pole award presentation and front row virtual press conference

3.30pm – 6.00pm Practice – all cars, back down to race 130kPa boost (NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN simulcast)

Friday, Aug. 21

11.00am – 1.00pm Practice (final) – all cars (NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN simulcast 11.00am - 1.30pm)

Sunday, Aug. 23

(NBC 1.00pm - 6.00pm)

12.40pm – 1.10pm Push out to pitlane

1.10pm – 1.20pm Engine warm-up

1.20pm – 1.45pm Cars to grid

2.14pm “Drivers to your cars”

2.23pm “Drivers start your engines”

2.30pm Green flag for 104th running of the Indianapolis 500