IndyCar Indy RC: Dixon quickest in final practice, Newgarden penalized

Dixon lapped the 14-turn, 2.439-mile IMS road course in 1m10.9851s in the 30-minute session, which acts as the warm-up for tomorrow’s race.

The session took on more importance after a remarkable qualifying session beforehand, in which title contenders Alex Palou (Ganassi) and Josef Newgarden (Penske) could only manage eighth and 19th on the grid respectively.

Firestone has brought a harder compound this weekend than it did for May’s event here, which caused chaos for some – most notably Team Penske, with Scott McLaughlin the best of its runners in 11th (although he’ll start 10th), with Will Power in 16th.

“Basically the red tire [alternate] is a primary from another circuit,” explained Dixon.

Newgarden’s day turned even more sour when he was given a 10-minute penalty in this session for missing the driver weigh-in. He responded by going fastest with 1m11.7878s after 10 of his 20 minutes available.

Former race winner here Rinus VeeKay beat that with 1m11.4844s for Ed Carpenter Racing, before Callum Ilott set 1m11.4315s and then Palou grabbed P1 with 1m11.1365s.

Dixon – who will start 15th after also struggling in qualifying – went to the top of the timesheet with four minutes to go with 1m10.9851s, ending the session fastest ahead of Palou, McLaughlin, Illot, Kyle Kirkwood (who’ll start 13th for Andretti Autosport), VeeKay, Colton Herta (starting 11th for Andretti) and Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi – who suffered more clutch issues in this session).

Polewinner Graham Rahal was only 17th in this session.

Tomorrow’s race starts at 2:00pm ET.

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 9 Scott Dixon Dallara/Honda 1'10.9851 20 2 10 Alex Palou Dallara/Honda 1'11.1365 0.1514 20 3 3 Scott McLaughlin Dallara/Chevrolet 1'11.3073 0.3222 16 4 77 Callum Ilott Dallara/Chevrolet 1'11.4315 0.4464 21 5 27 Kyle Kirkwood Dallara/Honda 1'11.4655 0.4804 17 6 21 R.van Kalmthout Dallara/Chevrolet 1'11.4844 0.4993 23 7 26 Colton Herta Dallara/Honda 1'11.4854 0.5003 19 8 8 Marcus Ericsson Dallara/Honda 1'11.6414 0.6563 23 9 78 Agustín Canapino Dallara/Chevrolet 1'11.6475 0.6624 20 10 11 Marcus Armstrong Dallara/Honda 1'11.6663 0.6812 23 11 45 C.Lundgaard Dallara/Honda 1'11.6714 0.6863 22 12 18 David Malukas Dallara/Honda 1'11.7032 0.7181 22 13 7 Alexander Rossi Dallara/Chevrolet 1'11.7497 0.7646 19 14 2 Josef Newgarden Dallara/Chevrolet 1'11.7878 0.8027 14 15 06 H.Castroneves Dallara/Honda 1'11.8001 0.8150 21 16 14 Santino Ferrucci Dallara/Chevrolet 1'11.8514 0.8663 19 17 15 Graham Rahal Dallara/Honda 1'11.8863 0.9012 23 18 60 Linus Lundqvist Dallara/Honda 1'11.9479 0.9628 19 19 6 Felix Rosenqvist Dallara/Chevrolet 1'11.9634 0.9783 20 20 29 D.Defrancesco Dallara/Honda 1'11.9715 0.9864 17 21 28 Romain Grosjean Dallara/Honda 1'12.0360 1.0509 20 22 5 Patricio O'Ward Dallara/Chevrolet 1'12.0747 1.0896 22 23 12 Will Power Dallara/Chevrolet 1'12.1495 1.1644 22 24 55 B.Pedersen Dallara/Chevrolet 1'12.1797 1.1946 19 25 20 Ryan Hunter-Reay Dallara/Chevrolet 1'12.1851 1.2000 17 26 30 Jack Harvey Dallara/Honda 1'12.4943 1.5092 17 27 51 Sting Ray Robb Dallara/Honda 1'13.0443 2.0592 18