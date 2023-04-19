Revised schedule for this week’s Indy 500 open test

IndyCar drivers and teams will participate from 10.00am to 6.30pm ET on Thursday, April 20, and from 10.00am-4.00pm Friday, April 21 as the primary test for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Veterans will hit the track from 10.00am until 12 noon on Thursday, with the Rookie Orientation Program and refresher tests set for 12 noon until 2.00pm. All eligible participants will then be permitted on track 2.00pm until 6.30pm. Friday’s six hours of testing is open to all drivers eligible for participation.

The Turn 2 viewing mounds will be open for public viewing, and the test will be streamed live on Peacock for U.S. residents.

Thirty-three of the 34 expected entrants will be participating (full list below), with the only non-show being the recently confirmed Abel Motorsports (Indy NXT team) entry with driver RC Enerson.

Indy 500 test entry list

No. Driver Team-Engine 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske-Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske-Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet 06 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 6 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet 7 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 11 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 12 Will Power Team Penske-Chevrolet 14 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 18 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda 20 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 23 Ryan Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet 24 Stefan Wilson Dreyer & Reinbold Racing w/Cusick Motorsports-Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda 27 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport-Honda 28 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport-Honda 29 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 30 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 33 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 44 Katherine Legge Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 45 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 51 Sting Ray Robb (R) Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 55 Benjamin Pedersen (R) AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 60 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 66 Tony Kanaan Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet 77 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet 78 Agustin Canapino (R) Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet 98 Marco Andretti Andretti Autosport-Honda