Bathurst crash driver cleared of serious injuries
Keith Kassulke has been cleared of serious injuries following his frightening crash at the Bathurst 12 Hour.
The veteran was involved in a high-speed incident at The Chase during the fourth and final practice session this afternoon.
Circuit CCTV shows the MARC V8 bouncing over the inside kerb at full speed before coming airborne.
It then made contact with the fence before coming to a rest on its roof.
Early reports were that Kassulke had been communicating with rescue crews during the recovery.
A statement from the Bathurst 12 Hour has now cleared Kassulke of any major injuries.
"Following his accident in Practice 4 for the LIQUI MOLY Bathurst 12 Hour, MARC Cars Australia driver Keith Kassulke was taken to the circuit medical centre for checks," read the statement.
"Keith was conscious throughout, communicating with the recovery teams and suffered no major injuries.
"Further information will follow when available.
"The session was red flagged and was not restarted due to the damage caused to the tyre wall following the impact.
"At this stage the cause of the accident has not been determined."
Latest news
Ford: F1 return wasn’t possible without changes to engine rules
Ford: F1 return wasn’t possible without changes to engine rules Ford: F1 return wasn’t possible without changes to engine rules
How SUPER GT's 2023 GT300 field is shaping up
How SUPER GT's 2023 GT300 field is shaping up How SUPER GT's 2023 GT300 field is shaping up
Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole
Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole
Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel
Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.