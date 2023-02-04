Subscribe
Previous / Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole Next / 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Intercontinental GT Challenge / Bathurst 12 Hours News

Mercedes hobbled after rapid Bathurst qualifying

The Mercedes teams have been dealt a hefty Balance of Performance blow ahead of the Bathurst 12 Hour tomorrow.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Mercedes hobbled after rapid Bathurst qualifying

The AMGs were clearly the class of the field in qualifying today with GruppeM driver Maro Engel and Triple Eight young gun Broc Feeney battling it out for pole.

A rapid final lap from Engel sealed the Allan Simonsen Pole Award, his 2m00.881s the fastest ever lap for a GT3 car around Mount Panorama.

Matt Campbell was the best-performing driver outside of the Mercedes camp, putting his Porsche third on the grid with a time two-tenths adrift of Engel's pole.

The best BMW was eight-tenths adrift of pole while the best-placed Audi was nine-tenths slower than Engel's benchmark.

SRO has responded with a raft of Balance of Performance changes that will take effect ahead of tomorrow's round-the-clock race.

Mercedes is set to be smacked with 10 kilograms of additional weight as well as revised lambda settings.

The Porsches will cop an extra five kilograms of weight while the Audis and BMWs will be able to drop 10 kilograms.

There is also set to be a change to the minimum tyre pressure which was mandated at 1.4 bar when leaving pitlane.

That will be replaced with a 1.85 bar minimum measured when the tyres are hot (after eight laps of green flag running).

The Bathurst 12 Hour kicks off at 5:45am Sunday morning local time.

Watch the race live and free on Motorsport.tv (not available to viewers in Australia or New Zealand).

shares
comments

Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole

2023 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst 12 Hour: SunEnergy1 Mercedes leads at half way

Bathurst 12 Hour: SunEnergy1 Mercedes leads at half way

Intercontinental GT Challenge
Bathurst 12 Hours

Gounon leads Bathurst after 6 hours Bathurst 12 Hour: SunEnergy1 Mercedes leads at half way

Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole

Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole

Intercontinental GT Challenge
Bathurst 12 Hours

Engel lowers record for B12H pole Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Haley tops qualifying, heat race lineup set for Clash

Haley tops qualifying, heat race lineup set for Clash

NAS NASCAR Cup

Haley tops qualifying, heat race lineup set for Clash Haley tops qualifying, heat race lineup set for Clash

Martin Truex Jr. fastest in hectic Clash practice in Los Angeles

Martin Truex Jr. fastest in hectic Clash practice in Los Angeles

NAS NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. fastest in hectic Clash practice in Los Angeles Martin Truex Jr. fastest in hectic Clash practice in Los Angeles

Bathurst 12 Hour: SunEnergy1 Mercedes leads at half way

Bathurst 12 Hour: SunEnergy1 Mercedes leads at half way

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: SunEnergy1 Mercedes leads at half way Bathurst 12 Hour: SunEnergy1 Mercedes leads at half way

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen’s Mercedes leads after first quarter

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen’s Mercedes leads after first quarter

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen’s Mercedes leads after first quarter Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen’s Mercedes leads after first quarter

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.