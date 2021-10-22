Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 2021 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP / Emilia Romagna GP Practice report

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP1, Quartararo 18th

By:

Pramac’s Johann Zarco topped a wet first MotoGP practice for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as fellow Ducati rider and Francesco Bagnaia crashed late on, while Fabio Quartararo was 18th.

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP1, Quartararo 18th

MotoGP returns to Misano a month after its last visit following the cancellation of the Malaysian GP, which was due to take place this weekend.

The 2021 title could be decided this weekend, with Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo leading Bagnaia by 52 points in the standings.

Much cooler conditions greeted the field for the start of FP1, with rain earlier in the morning leaving the circuit wet as the riders headed out for their first 45-minute practice of the day.

So difficult were the conditions that LCR Honda’s Alex Marquez and KTM’s Brad Binder crashed in quick-succession early on at Turn 2 and Turn 8.

Tech 3 KTM rider Iker Lecuona – a proven wet specialist in MotoGP now – set the early pace at a 1m49.084s, before improving that to a 1m46.696s.

Top spot would change hands several times as the riders grew more confident in the conditions, Ducati duo Jack Miller and Bagnaia, as well as the factory KTM team rider Miguel Oliveira taking turns leading the standings.

With just over 33 minutes left on the clock, Miller had taken over at the top of the order with a 1m43.999s.

But at the same time, the rain returned and intensified, and it wouldn’t be until the final 10 minutes when the weather eased before Miller’s time was put under genuine threat.

It would be Zarco who finally deposed Miller’s time with a 1m43.836s at the start of a string of session-best laps which would culminate in a 1m42.374s on his final tour.

This mean Zarco ended 1.417 seconds clear of the field, with Honda’s Marc Marquez his nearest challenger at the chequered flag.

Miller completed the top three ahead of Pramac’s Jorge Martin and the factory Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli.

Bagnaia ended the morning sixth having lost the front of his Ducati at the Turn 8 left-hander in the closing stages, though walked away unscathed.

Oliveira was seventh on the KTM ahead of Tech 3 duo Danilo Petrucci and Lecuona, with outgoing world champion Joan Mir on the Suzuki rounding out the top 10.

Valentino Rossi begins his final appearance on home soil 12th on the timesheets after FP1 ahead of Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro and Alex Marquez following his early spill.

Maverick Vinales returned to action on Friday morning at Misano having missed the Austin round following the death of his cousin in a World Supersport 300 accident last month.

The Aprilia rider was 17th between Suzuki’s Alex Rins and the world championship leader Quartararo, whose 3.1s gap to Zarco showed Yamaha has made little progress in improving its wet set-up. 

FP1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'42.374
2 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'43.791 1.417
3 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'43.999 1.625
4 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'44.041 1.667
5 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'44.054 1.680
6 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'44.183 1.809
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'44.243 1.869
8 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'44.324 1.950
9 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'44.405 2.031
10 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'44.513 2.139
11 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'44.575 2.201
12 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'44.751 2.377
13 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 1'44.888 2.514
14 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'45.011 2.637
15 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'45.204 2.830
16 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'45.221 2.847
17 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'45.445 3.071
18 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'45.477 3.103
19 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'45.656 3.282
20 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'45.616 3.242
21 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'45.881 3.507
22 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'46.046 3.672
23 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'46.152 3.778
24 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'46.966 4.592
View full results
shares
comments
2021 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Previous article

2021 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez: Arm recovery still “too slow” in MotoGP 2021
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez: Arm recovery still “too slow” in MotoGP 2021

Darryn Binder says Moto3 to MotoGP jump a “no-brainer” Emilia Romagna GP
MotoGP

Darryn Binder says Moto3 to MotoGP jump a “no-brainer”

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Americas GP Prime
MotoGP

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Trending Today

Haas wouldn’t see Andretti Formula 1 involvement as a threat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas wouldn’t see Andretti Formula 1 involvement as a threat

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

Bonovo BMW team signs Laverty, Baz for 2022 WSBK season
World Superbike World Superbike

Bonovo BMW team signs Laverty, Baz for 2022 WSBK season

Supercars sale could be confirmed next week
Supercars Supercars

Supercars sale could be confirmed next week

Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars

BoP changes behind hybrid Prius’s loss of SUPER GT form
Super GT Super GT

BoP changes behind hybrid Prius’s loss of SUPER GT form

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP1, Quartararo 18th
MotoGP MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP1, Quartararo 18th

Dakota Mamola: Biding his time behind the scenes of MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Dakota Mamola: Biding his time behind the scenes of MotoGP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Prime

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”.

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021

Latest news

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP1, Quartararo 18th
MotoGP MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP1, Quartararo 18th

2021 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Marquez: Arm recovery still “too slow” in MotoGP 2021
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Arm recovery still “too slow” in MotoGP 2021

Darryn Binder says Moto3 to MotoGP jump a “no-brainer”
MotoGP MotoGP

Darryn Binder says Moto3 to MotoGP jump a “no-brainer”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.